Taika Waititi Is Adapting The Most Popular Science Fiction Graphic Novel Ever

By Erika Hanson | 3 mins ago

Taika Waititi, the New Zealand-born director, producer, screenwriter, actor, and comedian is best known for his work on the comic book film adaptation of Thor: Ragnarok and he’s also making the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. The beloved oddball filmmaker currently has a slew of upcoming projects both behind the camera and in front of it. Adding to the long list, the Oscar-winning filmmaker will be adding to his comic film catalog with today’s announcement for his work on an upcoming adaptation of the most popular science fiction graphic novel ever, The Incal. The future film will mark the first of many projects in film production for the Humanoids media company behind the creation of the graphic novel.

The Incal is a French graphic novel series created by Alejandro Jodorowsky and illustrated by the famous Jean Giraud, also known for his artistic pseudonym, Mœbius, that debuted in 1980 under the French publishing company, Humanoids. Described as an epic space opera, The Incal is set in a dystopian capital city and centers on a private investigator John Difool, who comes across the mystical artifact known as the Incal — an object of vast power coveted by beings all across the galaxy. Taika Waititi will be charged with depicting Difool, as he teams up with a ragtag crew seeking to unravel the Incal’s mysteries and save the universe.

Over the decades, The Incal has accumulated a devoted readership, helping to make it to become the highest-selling science fiction graphic novel in history. Taika Waititi will be charged with setting up the origins of the “Jodoverse” which also encompasses the author’s other best-selling comic book series such as The Metabarons and Megalex, as well as paving the way for more films to follow.

According to Variety, Humanoids CEO Fabrice Giger was the first to introduce The Incal creator Alejandro Jodorowsky to Waititi’s work. Completely convinced he had found the perfect person to adapt his work for the big screen, Jodorowsky sought out Taika Waititi to helm the project, and to the delight of many, Waititi agreed to make the film. The filmmaker says Jodorowsky’s stories have already been an influence on his work, and called himself “stunned” for the chance to adapt The Incal.

There is little information released on the upcoming film, as the project was just announced. But it is likely that Taika Waititi will bring his familiar and unparalleled brand to the project, creating a lush and epic representation of the grande locations and alien lifeforms found throughout The Incal and the rest of the Jodoverse. Joining Taika Waititi on the upcoming project is his fellow What We Do in the Shadows collaborator, Jemaine Clement, and Peter Warren of Ghost Team.

Taika Waititi first rose to prominence working on beloved indie properties such as Flight of the Conchords and What We Do in the Shadows. In 2019, Taika Waititi wrote and directed the acclaimed Jojo Rabbit — the comedic drama adapted from Christine Leunen’s novel, Caging Skies. Waititi’s precise tone and style resonate throughout his work, and his ability to fuse comedy and raw emotion helped drive all of his films to the success they have today.