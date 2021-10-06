Sylvester Stallone Shared A Hulk Hogan Secret From Rocky III, See The Photo

By Jason Collins | 12 seconds ago

Veteran actor Sylvester Stallone, who appears to be ageless on the silver screen, is also no stranger to social media. He loves updating his fans about upcoming projects via social media platforms. As proof of this, just two months ago, Stallone announced the starting of production on The Expendable spin-off via his Instagram account. Now, he is sharing some history – a photo of him and Hulk Hogan from the filming of 1982’s Rocky III, revealing a giant secret.

The boxer, Judge, and a mercenary all-in-one posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the shooting of Rocky III, a movie that featured a memorable exhibition match between Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa and Hulk Hogan’s Thunderlips. A genuinely entertaining scene that pits Balboa against an opponent much bigger than himself, clearly visible when the two come face-to-face. Or should we say, face-to-chest? However, Stallone’s post reveals that the difference in size between the two fighters isn’t as massive as one might imagine – as shown on Sylvester Stallone’s Instagram post below:

It’s worth noting that the two actors aren’t the same size. Sylvester Stallone stands at 5’10”, while Hogan was listed as being 6’7” during his prime as a WWE wrestler. However, despite Hogans imposing height, Sylvester Stallone, the director of all six Rocky films, wanted his opponent to look even more imposing than he already is. So, they used the most straightforward means at their disposal to pull that trick off, which made all the difference on the big screen once the movie was released. Those who watched the film certainly remember the aforementioned face-to-chest stare-down scene. Admittedly, not the best film of the franchise, but still an undeniable classic that helped give birth to the Creed spin-off and several video games featuring the world-renowned fictitious boxer played by Sylvester Stallone.

So, while average 75-year-olds aren’t so apt when it comes to social media, Sylvester Stallone clearly isn’t the average. Apart from posting behind-the-scenes shots reminiscing about previous work and acquainting his fandom with BTS stunts and methodology, the iconic actor loves posting gym videos – something he was recently called out for. However, his most recent social media posts have been related to Rocky IV, which was confirmed for theatrical and streaming releases. Some of Sylvester Stallone’s posts give hope to fandom for an alternate cut of Rocky III, given that there’s plenty of material left on the cutting room floor, which most certainly was the case for Rocky IV: Rocky VS. Drago Director’s Cut.

Sylvester Stallone’s upcoming director’s cut edition of the 1985’s Rocky IV will feature previously unseen footage of the Apollo vs. Drago match and some omissions as well – most notably, Paulie’s robot, speculatively to save the money on royalty fees to International Robotics, who initially provided the robot. Regardless, the fight between Apollo and Drago is crucial to the narrative of the entire franchise, as it serves as a backstory to the plot of 2018’s Creed II, where Apollo’s son, Adonis, challenges Drago’s son Victor. Those interested in seeing Sylvester Stallone in the Director’s Cut on the big screen for a limited one-night-only release on November 11th , before the movie releases to streaming on November 12th.