Sylvester Stallone Prepping Rambo And Expendables TV Series

Sylvester Stallone fans are in for a treat! Millennium Media is seriously considering bringing Rambo and The Expendables to the small screen. Both are long-running franchises led by the popular action star. The news comes as streaming sites search for new content. This includes breathing new life into old favorites like Amazon Prime’s I Know What You Did Last Summer and the upcoming Alien series.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Millennium Media president Jeffrey Greenstein said that although they are only in the early development stages, he plans to focus on their IP within the TV space and build on the success of Sylvester Stallone hits like Rambo, The Expendables and others. “There are lots of opportunities, but I really want to launch something IP-driven first before we start developing original content,” he told the publication.

Sylvester Stallone has previously said that he would consider doing another Rambo movie about him returning to the Native American reservation he grew up on. But a new television series would probably just reboot the franchise with a new actor in the lead role. The action star first took on the role of Rambo in 1982. The film is based on the 1972 novel of the same name by David Morrell.

The story follows John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone), a troubled and misunderstood Vietnam War veteran, who travels by foot to visit an old comrade seven years after his discharge. There he learns that his friend has died from cancer due to Agent Orange exposure during the war. As he continues his journey, Rambo must rely on his combat and survival senses against the abusive law enforcement of the small town of Hope, Washington.

The Expendables is a much newer franchise but is still expansive. It began in 2010 with a film directed and co-written by Sylvester Stallone. The story follows a group of elite mercenaries on a mission to overthrow a Latin American dictator who they soon discover to be a puppet controlled by a ruthless ex-CIA agent. The film pays tribute to the blockbuster action films of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The Expendables 4 is currently in production, with a cast that includes Sylvester Stallone, Andy Garcia, 50 Cent, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, and Megan Fox. The returning cast members from previous films include Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture. With that in mind, it’s interesting to see how a television series will play out and whether any of the stars from movies will make an appearance.

Given Sylvester Stallone’s interest in returning to Rambo and wanting to continue his Expendables role, there is a chance he would consider appearing in both series. However, these probably won’t be lead roles. His iconic characters will more likely take on mentor positions. This would be similar to his role in the Creed films, where he reprised the role of Rocky as a coach for his former rival’s son. Whatever his involvement, the actor’s presence will definitely be key in getting these projects off the ground.