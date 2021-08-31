Sylvester Stallone Joined By Surprising New Cast For Expendables 4

By Doug Norrie | 20 seconds ago

Because so many actors appear to just be ageless at this point, we can keep getting action franchises even though the main players are well into what would have usually been retirement age. Such is the case with Sylvester Stallone who is coming back for another movie in The Expendables series and they just added some old favorites from previous films as well as some new faces we haven’t seen in this space before. Deadline is reporting a bunch of casting additions to The Expendables 4 and some of the names might surprise you.

Sylvester Stallone will, of course, be back as Barney Ross. He was one of the originals when the film came out back in 2010 and Stallone has penned all three of the first movies. Coming back from the old gang will be Jason Statham as Lee Christmas, Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen, and Randy Couture as Toll Road. All three were part of the original team of fighters so we have some familiar faces.

But joining Sylvester Stallone as new additions to the franchise will be some younger faces. Megan Fox is signed on for a new role in the franchise after she has seen something of a career resurgence over this year, starring in a number of feature films like Till Death and Midnight in the Sawgrass. And then there is Curtis 50 Cent Jackson who has plenty of action chops with the Escape Room movies as well as Den of Thieves in the last few years. Finally, martial artist Tony Jaa will be there as well with recent credits like Jiu-Jitsu and Triple Threat.

The Expendables is more than a decade old at this point and was started as something of a tongue-in-cheek project originally. Teaming some action stars of yesteryear in a movie about a group of mercenaries still very much in the fight. Sylvester Stallone is 74-years-young at this point, but you would never know it considering he is still ready to strap up for this franchise. The franchise has added other names over the years with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Terry Crews appearing in the first three films. Other notable names along the way have included Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke, Mel Gibson, HarrisonFord, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, and many more.

Sylvester Stallone has helped make The Expendables a box office success as well, grossing more than $800 million through the first three films. This latest one will have Scott Waugh directing though will be the first one that Stallone didn’t handle the script for. There had been some concern that Stallone and the studio didn’t see eye-to-eye on plans for this fourth film, but that appears settled. Expect filming to start this fall and I think it is safe to say we could hear some other big names join the cast before it is all said and done.

Sylvester Stallone is just coming off a hilarious turn in this summer’s The Suicide Squad voicing the monosyllabic King Shark in that DC entry. Next up, he is in post-production on Samaritan in which he plays a retired superhero whose identity is discovered by his youthful neighbor. After that, he has Little America with Rowan Athale.