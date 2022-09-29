See Sydney Sweeney In A Dress That Looks Like An Angel

Sydney Sweeney is gorgeous on the cover of Time Magazine.

By Nathan Kamal |

Sydney Sweeney wears pretty much everything well, but this magazine spread has her wearing a bold dress that is literally angelic. The Euphoria star is becoming as much known for being a fashion icon as she is for her performance as one of the troubled teens of the hit HBO series, and this is a great example of why. Sydney Sweeney has an impressive social media following (with her Instagram alone currently boasting over 14 million followers) and posts like these are a very good reason to check it out.

In this most recent post, Sydney Sweeney is posing on the cover of Time Magazine (yes, the Time Magazine). She is on the prestigious Time100 Next list alongside such stars as Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink, Nope’s Keke Palmer, and Lashana Lynch of Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with her profile written by her Euphoria co-star Maude Apatow. It is an amazing honor, but one certainly appropriate for one of the fastest-rising stars in the world.

The Instagram post shows Sydney Sweeney in three different amazing outfits: first, she is in a gorgeous, retro-styled black dress with a criss-cross halter top neck and a feathery black boa. It has the look of a Golden Age of Hollywood outfit, aided by her gently wavy, Veronica Lake-like hairstyle. According to the picture’s tags, the dress is by Miu Miu, but the style is all Sydney Sweeney.

The second picture shows Sydney Sweeney in a close-up, gazing with a distant look in her eyes and her incredibly red lips slightly open. While we cannot see the entirety of her outfit (regrettably), what we can see appears to be a gauzy, heavily beaded top cut out around her chest. It is another classical look that the actress is pulling off with ease.

Finally, the third picture is the one referenced in the article title, an elegant, pale gold dress with long, wing-like sleeves that Sydney Sweeney has dramatically flung around her. The darkness that surrounds her accentuates the brilliance of the dress, as well as the lustrousness of her hair. All in all, a look that would be difficult for anyone to replicate.

In addition to Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney made a big impression in the first season of The White Lotus, another acclaimed HBO show. While she is not returning for the second season of the anthology series, she did score a nomination for Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Sydney Sweeney ultimately lost out to her White Lotus co-star Jennifer Coolidge, but as they say, it is an honor just to be nominated.



Sydney Sweeney will soon be starring in Sony Pictures’ Madame Web movie alongside Dakota Johnson and Adam Scott. The movie is one of the studio’s increasing slate of movies that utilize characters commonly associated with Spider-Man, but not actually Peter Parker himself, like Venom, Morbius, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter. The movie is scheduled to be released in February 2024.