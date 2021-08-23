HBO Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Show

By Tristan Zelden | 15 seconds ago

For HBO subscribers, we have great news for you today. A tweet that was posted today has confirmed that Succession season 3 is coming this October. The only bad news is that we did not get a concrete date within the spooky month for the non-spooky show, but at least we now know it is right around the corner.

See the tweet from the official Succession account on season 3 below.

Like almost every TV series and movie in the works, Succession season 3 faced issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pre-production started in March of last year, right when the pandemic was hitting the United States, and it eventually started filming that fall in New York City. The city was hit hard at the beginning as the virus spread throughout the world and clogged up hospitals, and continues to do so in countries like the U.S.

The comedy-drama follows the Roy family, who owns a media empire that is tossed into disarray when their father (Brian Cox) steps down from his position. Succession season 3 will see the return of its major cast members Cox (From Now), Jeremy Strong (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Sarah Snook (Winchester), Kieran Culkin (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), Alan Ruck (The Exorcist), Nicholas Braun (The Big Ugly), Matthew Macfadyen (Howards End), and J. Smith-Cameron (Search Party). Peter Friedman (The Path), Dagmara Dominczyk (The Assistant), Justine Lupe (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), David Rasche (Veep), Fisher Stevens (The Blacklist), Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049), Arian Moayed (Madam Secretary), Harriet Walter (Killing Eve), and James Cromwell (The Young Pope).

Long-time watchers will get some new faces to interact with the interesting roster of already established characters. Succession season 3 will see newcomers Adrien Brody (Chapelwaite) as a billionaire activist and Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies), a confrontational founder of a tech company. Other newcomers include Sanaa Lathan (Hit & Run), Linda Emond (Lodge 49), Jihae Kim (Mars), Hope Davis (Greenland), Dasha Nekrasova (The Scary of Sixty-First), and Ella Rumpf (Raw).

In July, there was a teaser trailer for Succession season 3. It showed Kendall Roy, played by Jeremy Strong, getting himself ready to confront Logan, played by Brian Cox, to settle the cliffhanger that left the second season dangling in front of the audience. It really sets up the chaos that will ensue as the children prepare to battle one another and their father. It seems it is going to be an all-out war within this dysfunctional, wealthy family.

Continuing with Succession season 3 is creator Jesse Armstrong (Fresh Meat), who leads as the head writer. He is also an executive producer with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, and Will Ferrell. Through its time, the cast and crew have earned the HBO series nine Emmy wins with an additional 14 nominations. It would not be surprising if it can keep that up with its next outing.

Before Succession season 3 hits this October, you can watch all of it on HBO whether you are a long-time fan needing to remember the finer details or a newcomer to see what the hype is about.