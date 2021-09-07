A Secret Steven Soderbergh Movie Is Screening Next Week

By Doug Norrie | 4 seconds ago

Steven Soderbergh is one of the best directors this generation (or really any generation) has to offer and his resume includes nearly all manner of film. One to not shy away from tough topics, but also known to draw a laugh or two, the director has about a wide a range as anyone in the business. Which is why it is all that much more exciting to hear that he is about to debut a secret film at an upcoming festival. Deadline is reporting that Soderbergh will screen a film at the Toronto Film Festival this week, though almost any details on what it could be are hush-hush right now.

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) begins later this week on September 9th and they have announced a “secret” collaboration with Steven Soderbergh on a movie that will be screened to just a limited guest list. Speculation is almost zero on what this new movie could be or whether Soderbergh was the director or simply involved on the production level. Again, folks are tight-lipped looking to build up some relative suspense about the project, whatever it might be.

Steven Soderbergh has completed the film Kimi which has Zoe Kravitz in the lead. That is set to be a crime drama/ thriller, penned by the great David Koepp. The plot details it as about Kravitz’s character who is an agoraphobic working in the Seattle area for a tech giant. She uncovers a crime and must eventually leave her home to solve the case. It Is unlikely that Kimi will be the movie screened at TIFF because this isn’t considered a “secret” movie. It has been in development for some time and there is almost no way they would label this as such. Again, it appears as if this is a movie that has been coordinated and worked out fully behind the scenes.

Whatever secret movie comes from Steven Soderbergh remains to be seen. According to the official Toronto International Film Festival schedule, it is slated to happen next week on Friday, September 17th at 10 PM.

Steven Soderbergh has about as complete a resume as you will see from a director. This past summer he came out with No Sudden Move starring Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro along with other greats like David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, and others. It premiered on HBO Max and was another critical win for the director, scoring 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. It follows the story of Detroit gangsters in the mid-1950s embroiled in a blackmail scheme.

Of course, Steven Soderbergh is responsible for all manner of other rather timeless hits like the Ocean’s 11 franchise with comedies like Magic Mike and Logan Lucky as well. But he has gotten darker on the big screen with flicks like Contagion and Traffic bringing a certain discomfort to rather real-world situations. Again, this latest secret screening could be almost anything based on his track record. We will have to wait until next week to get the final word on what this ends up being, though there is almost a guarantee that it is good.