Stephen King Praises Upcoming Horror Movie, Director Responds

By Charlene Badasie | 8 seconds ago

Stephen King has been terrifying audiences with chilling horror stories for decades. But in the world of pop culture, he’s more than just an author, he’s also a huge fan who often takes to social media to share his thoughts about movies, books, and television shows.

This week the author was filled with praise for Edgar Wright’s latest movie, Last Night in Soho. In a tweet about the film, Stephen King told his followers that he got an advance look at the film and plans to see it again when it opens on Friday. He added that he hardly ever re-watches anything because there are so many good things out there. But this one is special because it explores time travel with a twist.

I got an advance look at LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, and plan to see it again when it opens on Friday. I hardly ever re-watch–there's so many good things out there–but this one is special. Time travel with a twist. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 25, 2021

Edgar Wright replied with a similar sentiment and thanked Stephen King for inspiring his work. In a tweet of his own, Wright said Last Night In Soho would not have been created without King’s writing, and the beautiful compliments from his idol made his year.

I would not have conceived Last Night In Soho without this man’s writing, so this beautiful comment has made my year. And to get repeat business too? I am truly humbled. https://t.co/3ZLsFACYUA — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 25, 2021

This isn’t the first time Wright has gushed about Stephen King. When asked about it by The Hollywood Reporter at the movie’s premiere, the director said he honestly didn’t think he would’ve come up with the film if he hadn’t read King’s books when he was at a very impressionable age. Aside from the horror elements, King’s writings always had a lot of references to music, and that was something that really stuck with him.

Billed as a psychological horror film (right up Stephen King’s alley), Last Night in Soho is directed by Edgar Wright from a screenplay he co-wrote with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The movie stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, and Terence Stamp. It also marks the final on-screen appearances of Diana Rigg and Margaret Nolan, who died in September and October 2020, respectively. The film is dedicated to them.

Last Night in Soho follows Eloise, a young woman who finds herself transported back in time to 1966 London. Possessing the body of Sandie, a famous nightclub singer from the era, Eloise quickly learns that not all aspects of Sandie’s life are as glamorous as it seems. Soon, both past and present begin falling into each other with disastrous consequences. And there’s more going on here, hence Stephen King wanting to see it again.

While the film still has to be released worldwide, critical reviews have been mixed. The production design, cinematography, costumes, direction, soundtrack, and performances (particularly those of McKenzie, Taylor-Joy, and Rigg) were praised. But the narrative, themes, and portrayal of the sensitive subject matter have seen a divided opinion among critics.

However, critics often get things wrong and fans shouldn’t be dissuaded by a few mixed reviews. Especially since the film was given a stamp of approval by Stephen King! For horror fans in general, it’s a pretty good sign that the movie is definitely worth checking out. Last Night in Soho had its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 4th. It will be released in theaters worldwide this Friday, October 29th.