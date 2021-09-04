Stephen Amell Reviving His Most Popular Character?

By Apeksha Bagchi | 15 seconds ago

Even today, when the Arrowverse has been renamed as the CWverse, Arrow is still credited as the flagbearer of establishing DC’s universe in the world of television. Though the decision to hang up the iconic hood of the Green Arrow was something Stephen Amell took himself, thus bringing about the end of one of the CW’s most popular shows, his role as billionaire, philanthropist, playboy, and superhero Oliver Queen will forever remain his best and most popular character. And apparently, this is something that even Amell is aware of as he has expressed the desire to reprise the role of the Emerald Archer once again if given the opportunity.

While the Arrowverse was in a rocky place post the death of Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen in the crossover episode “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the franchise has found stable ground with new series like Superman & Lois and plans to continue its run. And now, that the multiverse is a part of the Arrowverse, it opens doors for the return of Green Arrow in a new show or future episodes of the currently on-air series. In a recent chat with Smallville’s Michael Rosenbaum on his Inside of You podcast (via Green Arrow TV), who played Lex Luther in the Superman origin series, Amell revealed that he is well aware of this possibility and would love to make a comeback of the beloved superhero he portrayed for almost a decade.

Stephen Amell confirmed that no one at The CW has contacted him yet to reprise the character of Green Arrow even though the induction of the multiverse in the DCEU clashing with the existence of the same in the Arrowverse with the release of the film The Flash is the perfect opportunity to bring back the network’s fan-favorite superhero. But he did assure that if an “amazing” opportunity comes up, especially where he needs to make a comeback as Oliver Queen for 6 to 8 episodes in a limited series on Netflix, HBO Max, or even The CW, he is all for it.

Stephen Amell was last seen as Oliver Queen a.k.a. The Green Arrow during The CW’s crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. During the course of which he first sacrificed himself to ensure that the people on Earth-38 were evacuated and was killed by countless shadow demons. He was later resurrected by John Constantine in Purgatory on Earth-18, but without his soul, and despite Mia’s attempts to bring him back, he chose to stay back while his body on Earth-1 got destroyed. He did return to the land of the living after a short while as the Spectre to stop the Anti-Monitor but he decided to save Tommy, Quentin, Emiko, Sara Diggle, and Moira as well as create Earth-Prime along with a new multiverse at the cost of his life.

Those well-versed in the presentation of superheroes are already aware of how easy it is to bring back a fallen warrior, especially if it is someone like Stephen Amell’s Green Arrow who remains the favorite of every DC fan. Thus even though, technically, Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen/The Flash has taken over as the new leader, we would totally dig the idea of Oliver Queen’s return. Come on, CW, Netflix, and HBO Max, you have the green light from the Emerald Archer himself. Time to work your magic and bring him back because we have not stopped missing him!