The Stargate Cast Reunion Episode Trailer Is Here

By Erika Hanson | 14 seconds ago

There has been a surge in cast reunions from popular television shows over the past few years. From comedies like Friends and Community to more classic reunions such as Happy Days and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, everyone seems to be jumping on the reunion craze. None may be as entertaining and innovative, however, as the upcoming Stargate cast reunion episode that will be streamed online this November 6th. Join Michael Shanks, Amanda Tapping, David Hewlett and Jewel Staite as they reprise their roles of Dr. Daniel Jackson, Samantha Carter, Dr. Rodney McKay and Jennifer Keller respectively, with a twist.

The cast isn’t reuniting for a typical table read. Instead, they will be reading from a script written by none other than artificial intelligence. Join host and Stargate fan Marc Evan Jackson (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as he navigates the returning cast through the atypical special. You can watch the trailer for the reading below:

There are sure to be many laughs and sentimental reminders of everything Stargate fans loved about the series, including the pairings of characters we never got to see on screen together. The table reading will likely be filled with nostalgia and chaos as the cast members work their way through the undoubtedly wacky yet familiar narrative.

Beginning in 1994 with the original Stargate film from Roland Emmerich, the TV franchise spun hundreds of stories about alien worlds and tech with the release of the franchise’s first TV series, Stargate SG-1, to the most recent three-part web series, Stargate Origins in 2018. The franchise is based upon an alien wormhole device, known as the stargate, that enables instantaneous travel around the universe.

Brought forth by series co-creator Brad Wright and Google’s lead AI advocate, Laurance Maroney, Wright approached Maroney with the idea to let artificial intelligence write and stage an entire episode script for the series. Artificial intelligence-generated media has been growing in popularity over the decade as artificial intelligence research soars to new heights and possibilities. Using RNN (recurrent neural networks) and GAN (Generative Adversarial Networks) technology, AI can generate text, write stories, poems, and create abstracts of long documents, and synthesize using techniques for text and deep learning.

This isn’t the first time a robot has made headlines for writing scripts. In 2016, director Oscar Sharp developed the short film, Sunspring, which was written entirely by artificial intelligence after feeding hundreds of sci-fi screenplays from ’80s and ’90s movies into the systems software. In 2018, Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald directed a one-minute advertisement for Lexus that was written by artificial intelligence that had been trained on over 15 years’ worth of luxury ads.

The group will perform the script and original artwork will help bring the story to life. The writing is not expected to be a deep dive into the world of Stargate, as it’s still common for AI-written scripts to take confusing and illogical turns, but it will surely be amusing. You can register ahead and read the script yourself here.