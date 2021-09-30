Stargate Actors Reuniting For A Unique New Episode

By Apeksha Bagchi | 1 hour ago

The much teased Stargate reboot may take some time to pitch forward more concrete developments. Meanwhile, online magazine The Companion and the series’s co-creator Brad Wright are bringing together some of the franchise’s most beloved cast for a unique table reading episode where they will each play their iconic characters. But there is a twist. The script won’t be penned by Wright and will instead be formulated by Google Artificial Intelligence.

The Stargate table reading episode is currently scheduled to premiere online on Saturday, November 6. Currently, four cast members from the series have been confirmed to return and reprise their respective characters for the A.I. script reading episode: Amanda Tapping as Samantha Carter, Michael Shanks as Dr. Daniel Jackson, David Hewlett as Dr. Rodney McKay, and Jewel Staite as Dr. Jennifer Keller. Amanda tapping, who appeared in Stargate SG-1 and Atlantis as Carter, recently confirmed that she has joined the reading and shared that she is excited about the “incredible experiment.” Jewel Staite and Michael Shanks have also taken to their social media pages to talk about their appearance while sharing their eagerness to join their former co-stars for the table reading and find out what kind of script they will be getting from the A.I.

Apparently, the Google A.I. has been fitted with all the scripts from every Stargate film and series. This will allow the system to formulate an original script, complete with unique dialogues, for the characters. As reported by GateWorld, the episode won’t be a live event and instead will be a pre-recorded conversation, though the premiere will make space for engaging with fans and probably allow a mini Q&A session.

As for the highly-anticipated Stargate reboot, which will see Michael Shanks and possibly Amanda Tapping reprise their famous characters, it will take some time for the plans to take off, especially since Amazon is still in the process of buying Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM). But despite the change in ownership, it is confirmed that Stargate will be soon getting a remake. Giant Freakin Robot also recently shared an exclusive report that two Stargate projects are currently in development for the franchise. One is an animated series and the other’s target audience is adults, for which MGM is looking for a streaming service (that will most probably be Amazon Prime Video). It has not been officially confirmed whether the Stargate reboot series Brad Wright has been working on since before the pandemic is a separate project or one of the above-mentioned projects. Either way, for ardent fans of the franchise it means more Stargate and that’s the best news!

In other Stargate news, it was previously reported that the shows were supposed to leave Hulu today. However, fans will no longer be bidding farewell to all ten seasons of Stargate SG-1, five seasons of Stargate Atlantis, and the two-season show Universe on streaming. The streamer managed to get a license extension. This means fans can continue binging their favorite series while Amazon takes its sweet time to finalize its acquisition of MGM.

Meanwhile, Stargate fans itching to watch the A.I. script reading episode should hop on The Companion ASAP and reserve their place by subscribing to the online magazine as spaces are limited for the November premiere.