Star Trek Just Brought Back The Wrath Of Khan Enterprise, See It In Action

By Josh Tyler | 9 seconds ago

Star Trek: Lower Decks is now deep into its second season and in their eighth episode the crew ended up replaying some of the franchise’s biggest movie and TV hits. Among those was an attempt to recreate the Enterprise escape from Space Dock in Star Trek III: The Search For Spock, a battle with the Borg Queen as seen in Star Trek: First Contact, a visit to the Mirror Universe as seen in the original series episode “Mirror Mirror”, a western planet showdown as seen in the original series episode “Specter of the Gun”, and a recreation of Spock’s sacrifice at the end of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

It was in Ensign Rutherford’s attempt to save the Enterprise Wrath of Khan-style that we got our first return to the classic, NCC-1701 Enterprise from the first three Star Trek movies. She hasn’t been seen on screen since her death at the end of Star Trek III: The Search For Spock and we haven’t seen another refit-style Constitution class on screen since Captain Kirk sailed off into the sunset at the end of Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.

Here she is right before Rutherford messed up doing the Spock sacrifice and the whole thing blew up…

And here’s a closer look at the Star Trek: Lower Decks rendering of the Enterprise…

For comparison, here’s the old girl as she looked in live action for the movies…

And here she is blowing up on Lower Decks. Trigger warning for those of you still traumatized by the Enterprise’s death in Search for Spock…

And here’s an inside view of the faithfully re-created Enterprise engine room, before things went awry…

The refit Enterprise is still the best Star Trek starship of all time, and they did her justice. The other classic scene re-creations were just as faithful. Here’s a gallery of the best moments from Star Trek: Lower Decks’ other attempts to redo the history of James T. Kirk and Jean-Luc Picard…