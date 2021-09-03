One Of Star Trek’s Greatest Movie Villains Is Coming Back

By Charlene Badasie | 11 seconds ago

The second season of Star Trek: Picard will see Jean-Luc go up against an old adversary, the Borg Queen. According to Deadline, Annie Wersching will play the iconic character who will be featured in a recurring role on the Paramount Plus series.

It’s still unclear how the Borg Queen will fit into the show. But it will probably involve some sort of time travel, especially since the upcoming season follows Jean-Luc Picard and his companions as they attempt to save the future after time is broken.

The Borg Queen was first introduced in 1996’s Star Trek: First Contact and was portrayed by Alice Krige. The villain served as the de facto leader for the merciless Borg collective and was one of the main adversaries for Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard on The Next Generation.

Krige also reprised the role in the 2001 series finale of Voyager. Susanna Thompson played the role in three other Voyager episodes. Annie Wersching will now be the third actress to take on the role. The actress is no stranger to television.

Interestingly, Wersching began her acting career with a guest appearance on the show Star Trek: Enterprise and moved on to guest-starring roles on other popular shows like Charmed. Her recent small-screen credits include Bosch, Runaways, The Rookie, and Timeless. She is also known for her roles on shows like The Vampire Diaries, 24, and General Hospital.

The 44-year-old actress celebrated joining the Star Trek family on Twitter with a series of emojis.

The Borg Queen isn’t the only classic character returning for the second season of Picard. John de Lancie will appear in six episodes, reprising his role as Q. Also returning is Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Brent Spiner, presumably in his season one role as Dr. Altan Inigo Soong. There were also early reports that Whoopi Goldberg would be reprising her The Next Generation role as Guinan.

Star Trek: Picard was created by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman in 2020. It is the eighth Star Trek series and was launched as part of Kurtzman’s expanded Star Trek Universe. The story focuses on a retired Jean-Luc Picard who has been deeply affected by the death of Data in 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis and the destruction of the planet Romulus in 2009’s Star Trek.

Patrick Stewart executive produces the series and stars as iconic Starfleet Captain Picard, reprising his role from the series Star Trek: The Next Generation. Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Harry Treadaway, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner also star.

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Star Trek: Picard is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin. Aaron Baiers and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers, while Goldsman and Matalas serve as co-showrunners for season two.

Star Trek: Picard season two will premiere in 2022, but the exact date is still unknown.