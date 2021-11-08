Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Has Had Its Fate Decided

By Tyler Pisapia | 14 seconds ago

Star Trek: Prodigy is boldly going where most other Star Trek shows have gone before — all the way to season 2. Paramount+ has confirmed that Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 is officially going to happen on the streaming platform as soon as possible. The announcement is a big vote of confidence for the series given that it has only premiered three episodes of season 1 so far. Clearly, gambling is par for the course when it comes to the development of the franchise’s latest animated series.

Star Trek: Prodigy marks the first installment in the universe that got its start with Captain Kirk and the Enterprise in the 1960s that is exclusively geared toward children. That’s right, older Star Trek fans, your offspring can officially join your Starfleet obsession earlier than you. Variety reports that Star Trek: Prodigy was originally developed to air on Nickelodeon by Kevin and Dan Hageman before it made the pivot to streaming on Paramount+. The Hagemans serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Alex Kurtzman, Kadin and Aaron Baiers of Secret Hideout executive produce along with Katie Krentz as well as Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth of Roddenberry Entertainment. Nickelodeon didn’t lose the show completely as its animation studio the series’ gorgeous look.

According to Deadline, Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 will have big shoes to fill as the show was the top-performing premiere of any other original animated kids series on the entire service. The one-hour episode was followed by high ratings leading into its upcoming midseason break. On Jan. 6, the show will pick back up again to debut the final five episodes of season 1.

Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 will be another 10 episode order set to debut sometime in 2022. Cast members including ​​Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok) are expected to return.

It was previously confirmed by producer Alex Kurtzman that there would indeed be a Star Trek: Prodigy season 2. However, while the producer is very much in the know on these things, nothing was official until Paramount+ gave the green light earlier this week. The second season will continue the adventures of a rag-tag group of troublemaking alien teens who find themselves stranded only to discover a Starfleet ship that they quickly ​​commandeer in order to escape their circumstances, work together, and navigate a galaxy that’s larger than their differences. Marking yet another first in the Star Trek franchise, this is the first time that our heroes have absolutely no clue how to work the ship that they’re adventuring on — fortunately, the hologram of an old pro is here to help.

It cannot be understated what an important installment a children’s animated series is to the Star Trek universe. As CBS continues to use the Paramount+ platform to expand the world of Star Trek to previously unheard-of heights, the inclusion of a show that’s just for a young generation of science fiction dreamers is a big deal for the fandom. It means that Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 may very well be what an entire generation of dedicated fans call their introduction to the series decades from now when the franchise is, hopefully, even bigger!