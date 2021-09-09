Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Release Date Revealed

By Kristi Eckert | 6 seconds ago

It has, arguably, never been a better time to be a Star Trek fan. Star Trek day was just yesterday and franchise owner, Paramount, came to the party with their phasers fully charged and ready to fire an onslaught of exciting news. Amongst a flurry of announcements for their entire Paramount+ lineup of shows during a special event that they hosted In celebration of Star Trek’s 55-year-long history, it was revealed that Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 will premiere on November 18, 2021.

A tweet from Star Trek on Paramount+, Paramount’s official Star Trek focused Twitter account, pointed out that for the first time in two decades there will be two current Star Trek shows airing on television at the same time. Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 will premiere just after the new animated Star Trek series, Star Trek: Prodigy beings streaming on Paramount+ on October 28, 2021. Check out the latest tweet below.

At this point, little is known about any plot particulars for Star Trek: Discovery Season 4. However, according to Screen Rant, a press release did reveal a few clues as to what fans can expect to see in the upcoming season. The information in the press release briefly detailed that Burnham, the captain of the U.S.S. Discovery and her crew would encounter an adversary, unlike anything they have come into contact with prior or been threatened by before. It also hints at the fact that worlds both apart and not a part of the federation would feel the effects of this new unparalleled opponent, which suggests that worlds on either side will have to come together in order to tackle the unknown foe.

The details from the press release also helped to possibly clarify some developing story elements from a teaser that was released for Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 back in April. The teaser trailer makes a reference to the unknown adversary and refers to it as a large-scale gravitational anomaly. Similar to the press release, It also alludes to the fact that everyone from every world will have to work together in order to have a chance at conquering this mysterious force. However, apart from the epic battle that is sure to ensure in an effort to take on this new enemy, any specific plot details have yet to be unveiled. In the meantime, while fans wait for more information to surface, they can check out the teaser trailer below.

The release of Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 is right around the corner. However, that is not the only thing that Star Trek fans have to look forward to. During the same Star Trek day event that paramount revealed when the next season of Discovery would begin streaming, they also put an end to rumors regarding the fate of fan-favorite show Picard, by announcing that a third season for the show is definitely happening alongside an extensive trailer outlining the events set to take place during Picard’s second season, which will launch on Paramount+ just three months after Discovery sometime in February of 2022.