Star Trek AI Storyline Ruins Classic Franchise Villains

Speaking of not hating Data, we saw the android officer join Captain Picard on a dangerous mission to Romulus in the two-part episode “Unification.” This episode is rightfully remembered as the one in which Picard met the famous Vulcan Spock, but it was also notable for giving us our best look at Romulan society. While there, Data interacted with a number of Romulans who knew who and what he was, and none of them seemed to care much about AI and cybernetics because they barely gave the android so much as a menacing look.