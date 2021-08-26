Spider-Man: No Way Home Already Set A Record

By Doug Norrie | 9 seconds ago

Spider-Man: No Way Home hasn’t even hit theaters yet and it is already breaking records. That is because the release of the teaser trailer last week became the most-viewed trailer ever, racking up a huge viewership in a short amount of time. Marvel dropped the teaser trailer at CinemaCon last week (following a mini-leak online) and it instantly went viral. Considering the amount of hype around this flick and the different avenues it will begin to explore across multiple iterations of the franchise, it makes sense that this trailer blew the competition out of the water.

According to Deadline, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer racked up a little less than 356 million views across platforms worldwide in just 24 hours. The previous record-holder was the trailer for Avengers: Endgame which hit 289 million views in the same timeframe. That means this latest Tom Holland flick beat Avengers by about 23%. Whether that translates the same one-to-one in terms of box office performance remains to be seen, though there is little doubt this next film will be an absolute blockbuster for Marvel and Sony.

If you are one of the few who haven’t seen it, or just want to check it out for the umpteenth time, here is that teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Picking up where Spider-Man: Far From Home left us, this next movie starts us with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker having been outed as the web-slinger in a dying parting shot by Quentin Beck/ Mysterio. Wanting to reverse that occurrence and return to a life of relative anonymity, he enlists the help of Doctor Strange to send the universe back to a place where Mysterio never told the world about Parker’s secret identity. What ends up happening is a deep dive into the multiverse, replete with characters and villains (among others possibly) from past Spider-Man franchises.

The speculation about how Spider-Man: No Way Home would use the multiverse and how past Spidey foes (or even other versions of the web-slinger himself) would take part was one of the main reasons for the intense hype around this first trailer. Some pieces were answered like seeing Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus for the first time as well as seeing signs of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Whether Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire end up reappearing in some fashion remains to be seen. The two have been heavily rumored for years now, but there is no guarantee they end up factoring into the story or whether we just see Tom Holland’s version as the only Peter Parker across the multiverse.

This first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home apparently only deals with the first 30 or so minutes of the film, meaning there is quite a bit more in store. It won’t be long now until we see how this whole thing plays out. The movie is set to hit theaters this winter on December 17th and will likely be one of the biggest productions in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And if this trailer reception was any sign, it could just be the most successful one yet.