See The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer As A 90s Animated Cartoon

By Tristan Zelden | 15 seconds ago

The Internet is a wild place full of creativity. Something drops, and people can take it in a new direction with memes and videos. Oftentimes trailers get this treatment for the highest-profiled movies of a year. Spider-Man: No Way Home got a ’90s spin as YouTube user 100Bombs Studios recreated the recent trailer with clips from the animated series from the ’90s and The Incredible Hulk series from the same era.

The video (seen below) is impressively accurate to the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. The audio from the blockbuster’s trailer is used with footage from the animated shows from the ’90s to create the visuals. While some scenes don’t sync up as well, over 90 percent of it is spot on. Everything from Tom Holland (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame) and Zendaya (Dune) talking about him being outed as the web-slinger, his interaction with Benedict Cumberbatch’s (The Imitation Game) Doctor Strange, and the chaos from the multiverse makes for a striking animated trailer that captures what fans will see on the big screen this December.

The only pieces visually used from the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer used are for the graphics, like the film’s release date. The end card is not, though, as it is a recreation of the film’s title card in the style of the ’90s classic series.

The speed at which people work is almost hard to comprehend, especially in this case. Sony Pictures released the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home on August 23. The YouTuber managed to recreate it days later as he uploaded the video on August 25. In that short time since it was uploaded, the recreated trailer has 2.5 million views as of this writing. Meanwhile, the actual trailer for the movie has, to no surprise, exploded. It beat the record for most views of a trailer in 24 hours as it racked up 356 million views across all platforms. The previous record was Avengers: Endgame, with 289 million views.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series was written by John Semper (Static Shock), and it ran from 1994 to 1998 for a total of 65 episodes. It has grown to be incredibly influential, from memes to the movies, like what we will see in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The series starred Christopher Daniel Barnes (Ultimate Spider-Man) as the titular character with supporting cast members Sara Ballantine (Kaplan’s Korner), Edward Asner (Up), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), and more.

Watching a fan’s recreation for one of the most anticipated movies of the year is a great way to boost excitement. Spider-Man: No Way Home is not too far away right now, and with all of the rumors and theories circulating around it, we cannot wait to uncover the answers to our many questions on December 17. It is directed by Jon Watts (Homecoming, Far From Home) and written by Marvel writer Chris McKenna (Homecoming, Far From Home). It will star Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon (Blood Fest), Jon Favreau (The Lion King), Benedict Cumberbatch, J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), and Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2). Plenty of people are rumored to appear, like Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse), Jamie Foxx (Baby Driver), Toby Maguire (Spider-Man), and Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man).