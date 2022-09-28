See A Stranger Things Star As Spider-Man

One Instagram user showed what Stranger Things star Joe Keery would look like as Spider-Man

By Douglas Helm |

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland….and now Stranger Things star Joe Keery? While there aren’t any known plans to cast a new live-action Spider-Man at the moment, it’s hard to deny that Keery wouldn’t fit the role based on the above edit by Instagram user subi.ozil. Keery definitely has that perfect mix of charming and nerdy that would make for a great Peter Parker and a quippy Webhead.

Of course, Joe Keery is likely staying plenty busy with a huge franchise of his own right now. The final season of Stranger Things is coming to Netflix in the near future and Keery is going to be a big part of that. It’s not like he’d have a ton of time to play Spider-Man in a movie or TV show right now anyway.

Besides, there is still plenty of love and hype around Tom Holland’s version of the character. Most recently, we saw Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the hugely successful Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film saw Peter Parker enlist Dr. Strange’s help to make the world forget his secret identity after it was revealed in Far From Home.

Of course, the spell goes awry and rips open holes in the multiverse, leading to Spider-Man villains from previous movies jumping through and wreaking havoc. Fortunately, this also allowed Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Peter Parker to return and help Tom Holland’s Parker stop the bad guys. Unfortunately, the best way to stop them was to make everyone forget who Peter Parker is, including his friends.

The ending of No Way Home gave us a kind of soft reset for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Instead of using Stark technology and resources, Peter Parker is now completely on his own without anyone to turn to. This should give Tom Holland’s character a way to become more adjacent to the resourceful Spider-Man we know from the comics.

Still, the Multiverse concept certainly opens the door for more Spider-Men to come crawling through. We already saw a version of this in the beautifully animated Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse which featured Miles Morales, Peter Porker, an alternate universe Peter Parker, Spider-Man Noir, Penny Parker, and a version of Gwen Stacy who got spider powers instead of Peter Parker. Who’s to say that Marvel won’t use that concept in live-action and introduce a version of Spider-Man played by Joe Keery?

Regardless of how many Spider-Men are introduced to the MCU, it seems very likely that we’ll be seeing more of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Although the fourth MCU Spider-Man movie has yet to be announced, it seems like a logical move. With two new Avengers movies announced for the future, it would be a huge disappointment to fans if the web-slinger wasn’t included in the lineup.

Of course, before those Avengers movies, it would be a good move for Marvel to capitalize on the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and release a new solo movie before then to see how Holland’s Spider-Man is dealing with the new status quo. Although Marvel announced a ton of their future projects recently, they left some of the slots open with mystery projects that have yet to be revealed. It remains to be seen if one of those projects is a fourth MCU Spider-Man film.