Netflix Made A Decision About Sex Education

By Tristan Zelden

Netflix just released the third season of Sex Education on September 17, and yesterday (September 25), the streaming platform announced through its Tudum event that a fourth season will be on its way.

See the announcement from Netflix below.

Breaking News out of #TUDUM!



Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/8N2WwNLqoG — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Sex Education premiered in 2019, which follows the story of Otis, played by Asa Butterfield (Ender’s Game), who is an awkward kid, but he manages to navigate the horny years of being young. He gets some guidance from his mother, Jean, played by Gillian Anderson (The Crown), who is a sex therapist. Otis finds that because of his mother’s job, he is good at giving classmates advice, so that leads to the creation of an underground sex clinic inside of his school, Moordale Secondary School.

The Netflix series was created by Laurie Nunn, marking Sex Education as her debut of producing and writing a series. It is co-written by Sophie Goodhart (Sex Guaranteed), Selina Lim (Hollyoaks), Mawaan Rizwan (Next of Kin), and others. It is produced by Eleven for the streaming giant.

The renewed season of Sex Education will see Otis having casual sex. Meanwhile, Eric, played by Ncuti Gatwa (The Last Letter from Your Lover), and Adam, played by Connor Swindells (SAS: Rogue Heroes), are together. Otis’ mother, Jean, is going to have a baby. We will also see headteacher Hope, played by Jemima Kirke (Girls), try to return to the school, Aimee, played by Aimee Lou Wood (Uncle Vanya), finds feminism, and Jackson, played by Kedar Williams-Stirling (Shank), has a crush.

The next outing of Sex Education will see the return of stars Emma Mackey (The Winter Lake), Chaneil Kular (Doctors), Simone Ashley (The Sister), Mimi Keene (EastEnders), Tanya Reynolds (Delicious), Mikael Persbrandt (The Hobbit), Patricia Allison (Les Miserables), Sami Outalball (Mortel), Anne-Marie Duff (His Dark Materials), George Robinson (Dalgliesh), Chinenye Ezeudu (The Stranger), Alistair Petrie (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Samantha Spiro (Semi-Detached), Rakhee Thakrar (EastEnders), Jason Isaacs (Castlevania), Dua Saleh, and Jim Howick (Hellboy). The latest season of Sex Education saw Ben Taylor (Year of the Rabbit) and Runyararo Mapfumo (What’s in a Name?) direct. Laurie Nunn, Taylor, and Jamie Campbell executive produced.

Sex Education has been a huge hit for Netflix. Aimee Lou Wood won a BAFTA for her performance in the series. Meanwhile, fans and critics rave about it over its writing, performances, and how it tackles sexual issues. Its critic score on Rotten Tomatoes is 96 percent, while its audience score is 95 percent. No score was listed for season two, but the debut outing holds 91 percent for critics and 94 for audiences, while the third has 100 percent on the critics’ side, and the audience score is 93 percent.

Netflix’s Tudum event was quite huge with what it had to offer audiences. Besides the big announcement for Sex Education, we got a look at the final season of Ozark, a glimpse at what’s to come in The Witcher season two, a brand new, spooky look at the fourth season of Stranger Things, and so much more as the streaming platform has shown that the future is bright for people looking to binge through some of the biggest and best shows that are available.