Popular Netflix series Sex Education will end with season four. The final season of the British teen sex comedy drama will debut on the streamer on September 21. Cast members returning for the show’s final outing include Ncuti Gatwa, Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, and George Robinson, among others.

Series creator Laurie Nunn addressed the conclusion of Sex Education in a letter to fans. “We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast, and crew who put so much heart into making every episode,” she said via Variety. “They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

What to Expect in Sex Education’s Final Season

Sex Education season four begins after the closure of Moordale Secondary School. Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) find themselves starting their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis worries about setting up his clinic, while Eric hopes the pair won’t be outcasts again. However, Cavendish proves to be a completely different experience.

Moordale students believed their previous school was forward-thinking, but this new college takes it to another level. The students engage in daily yoga sessions in the shared garden and embrace a strong commitment to sustainability. The popular kids are known for their kindness rather than other superficial factors.

New faces joining Sex Education for its final outing include Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Eshaan.

Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) is surprised by the college’s non-competitive approach. Jackson (Williams-Stirling) has difficulty moving on from Cal. Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) decides to take up Art, and Adam (Connor Swindells) wrestles with whether traditional education is right for him. Meanwhile, in the United States, Maeve (Emma Mackey) is living her dream at Wallace University.

New faces joining Sex Education for its final outing include Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Eshaan. Akbar, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean, and Imani Yahshua will also appear in the show. Netflix also released a trailer for the upcoming season, promising loads of fun.

Otis takes center stage in the Sex Education trailer, addressing his classmates and the students of Cavendish, who are super progressive. With the intention of reopening his sex therapy clinic at the college and acquainting everyone with his unique methods, Otis delivers a speech confessing his constant thoughts about sex.

As he speaks, the backdrop reveals the exceptionally open-minded nature of their new environment, setting the stage for the brand of comedy synonymous with Sex Education. However, all the excitement disappears instantly when Otis attributes his knowledge about sex to his mother (played by Gillian Anderson), prompting Eric to remind him to properly introduce himself as a sex therapist.

Sex Education debuted on Netflix in January 2019. The show tackles a wide range of topics, including consent, sexual identity, body image, and mental health, with sensitivity and nuance. Throughout its three-season run, the series received wide acclaim from critics and viewers for its unique blend of comedy, drama, and frank discussions about sexuality.

Since its release, Sex Education has received multiple award nominations, including the BAFTA for Best Female Comedy Performance for Aimee Lou Wood. The series has been widely regarded for its inclusive, diverse cast, contributing to its popularity. The show has successfully resonated with viewers around the world and boasts a dedicated fan base.