See The Hilarious Way Netflix Is Promoting Seinfeld

By Kristi Eckert | 8 seconds ago

Seinfeld is one of those rare shows that has had the unique ability to transcend generations and appeal to a global audience. The “show about nothing” first landed on televisions in 1989 and had an incredible nine-season-long run that wrapped up in 1998. Now, starting on October 1, 2021 fans can flock to Netflix to relive all of their favorite Seinfeld moments.

Netflix Recently dropped an official “trailer” for the series on YouTube, introducing it with the hilariously clever tagline stating that this would be the show’s “180 episode premiere.” Fans can see the full teaser below.

The Seinfeld trailer features a plethora of laugh-out-loud moments and a slew of iconic lines from Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Kramer (Micheal Richards), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and George (Jason Alexander). Even though the last episode of the series ended well over twenty years ago, it is still so easy to see how relevant its character’s stories are today and how they can and will continue to resonate with both fans new and old, alike.

Seinfeld’s existing popularity and cultural relevance will undoubtedly give the show a lasting presence on television in some form or another for years if not decades to come. However, The Hollywood Reporter couldn’t help but poke fun at Netflix’s coy “180 episode premiere” slogan by stating that Netflix’s intention was likely to imply that unless a show is on Netflix it truly has not “premiered.” If that was indeed the case, while Netflix’s hubris is comical, they certainly can not take credit for the show’s endearing popularity or the success that it saw during its initial run. The Hollywood Reporter further detailed that during the time it initially aired on NBC the show took home an impressive ten primetime Emmy awards.

Whether or not Netflix truly believes that their acquisition of the rights to Seinfeld means that it will have its first “real” premiere doesn’t negate the fact that Netflix clearly saw the potential value in acquiring it. In order to purchase the treasured IP, Netflix executives reportedly dished out over $500 million dollars. According to IGN, their sizable investment gave Netflix a solid 5 years as the sole entity with the rights to stream Seinfeld.

This is the first time that Seinfeld will be available to stream on Netflix, however, this isn’t the first time Jerry Seinfeld himself has made an appearance on the streaming service. In addition to a Netflix exclusive stand-up special 23 Hours to Kill (2020), he also just recently signed on to develop a movie that is based on a skit he did about pop-tarts in that same special.

Fans can look forward to seeing Jerry Seinfeld and his friends back on the small screen in the coming weeks. However those looking to see their favorite characters in other roles might have to look no further than the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A rumor has been circulating that Julia Louis-Dreyfus could be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villainous Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine. It seems that while Elaine will be helping her friends sort out their troubles in Seinfeld, the Countess could be forming her own elite team of supervillains in an upcoming Marvel Story.