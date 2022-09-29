See Dwayne Johnson Unveil New Comic Book Accurate Black Adam Poster

Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to show off the comic-accurate Black Adam costume.

By Douglas Helm |

THE TIME OF HEROES IS OVER



In one month



The new era of the DC Universe begins #ManInBlack#JSA #ThroneEnergy #BlackAdam

Only in theaters OCT 21st 🌍 pic.twitter.com/kBNqJhdksu — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 20, 2022

DC is about to drop their next big blockbuster film and Dwayne Johnson just put gasoline on the hype by dropping this comic-book accurate poster. Johnson perfectly embodies the anti-hero, Black Adam, here, sitting on his throne and looking as cool as ever. Johnson has been doing a hard marketing push for this movie for a long time, so hopefully, the hard work pays off and fans end up loving it.

Black Adam will star Dwayne Johnson in the titular role, as a man who is gifted powers from the Egyptian Gods and then immediately imprisoned. 5,000 years after his imprisonment, he returns to mete out justice in the modern world. He won’t be unimpeded though, as the Justice Society of America will face off against him to put a stop to his rampage.

Black Adam will pull double-duty by introducing us to Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and the Justice Society of America. This version of the team will consist of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan). Other members of the cast include Sarah Shahi, Viola Davis, Joseph Gatt, and Odelya Halevi.

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collett-Serra and written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. DC is likely hoping that Black Adam will be a big hit, especially since they canceled one of their other major films this year with Batgirl. Undoubtedly, the presence of Dwayne Johnson will put butts in seats, but DC definitely still had some work to do to prove itself with its films.

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is only the second DC film that will be released this year, with the other being Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. However, The Batman is largely separate from the DCEU as a whole, so Black Adam is the only film DC is releasing this year that is part of their interconnected universe. The last DCEU film was James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

It would certainly be a step in the right direction if Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam can match the quality of The Suicide Squad. After Black Adam, we’ll have to wait until Spring 2023 to see the next DC Extended Universe film, so it definitely doesn’t seem like DC Films is in a huge rush to push these out. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is next on the docket, as it’s set for release on March 17, 2023.

Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods is both going to be important for Dwayne Johnson’s character. Black Adam is traditionally a Shazam villain — his Egyptian pantheon powers mirror Shazam’s Greek pantheon-bestowed powers — and he was originally set to be the next big villain for the DCEU version of Shazam. However, Dwayne Johnson’s star power meant he would get a solo project instead.

Now Black Adam is just weeks away and we’ll have to see if spinning off into a solo movie was worth it for the character. Judging by Dwayne Johnson’s passion behind the project, it seems like it might be the hit DC films needs. We’ll find out when it hits theaters on October 21.