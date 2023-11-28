Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Season 2 Already Dead At Netflix?

Scott Pilgrim started life as a series of black-and-white graphic novels that Canadian Bryan Lee O’Malley wrote and illustrated from 2004-2010. Scott Pilgrim’s Precious Little Life, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Scott Pilgrim & The Infinite Sadness, Scott Pilgrim Gets It Together, Scott Pilgrim vs. The Universe, and Scott Pilgrim’s Finest Hour were adapted into a 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World named after the second volume. While the film is technically based on all six of the graphic novels, director Edgar Wright started working on the movie before the comic was finished.

Astute fans may notice that the movie adapts the first two volumes of the comic almost word-for-word, while the last four volumes are somewhat condensed and represented quite differently on screen than they are on the page. This is a direct result of the latter part of Scott Pilgrim, the comic being produced concurrently with Scott Pilgrim the movie.