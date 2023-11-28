Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Season 2 Already Dead At Netflix?
If you’re a fan of anime, video games, or millennial angst, chances are you’re in lesbians with Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The Netflix original anime is a hit with fans of the 2010 movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World as well as those of us hip enough to have read through the six Scott Pilgrim graphic novels. Unfortunately, anyone waiting for Season 2 of Takes Off will be waiting a while…possibly forever.
No Plans For Season 2
As Deadline reports, Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O’Malley has no plans for another season of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. “It’s self-contained for now. We loved what we did. We put it all in there. We don’t have any ideas lying on the floor. We pretty much put them all in,” O’Malley revealed during a recent interview. The creator went on to say that while he never says never, at the moment, it would take “about 50 different miracles simultaneously” for a second season to happen.
Netflix And A History Of Cancellations
In a way, you can blame Netflix itself for O’Malley’s decision not to continue the Scott Pilgrim saga. The streamer has a nasty reputation of ruthlessly canceling shows after one season, so O’Malley and Takes Off co-creator BenDavid Grabinski decided to write the show as if they only had one season to tell their story. “People are always complaining about how shows get canceled after one season,” said O’Malley, explaining why he and Grabinski decided to make Season 1 of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off a self-contained narrative.
Creators Tell Fans Not To Hold Their Breath
“We put everything we had into this, and we think it has a really great ending that we’re proud of.” said Grabinski, parroting O’Malley’s sentiments. The co-creator did offer a sliver of hope, however. Grabinski theorized that it is possible that one day,
He or O’Malley might text the other with a great idea for Scott Pilgrim Season 2. For now, though, both creators are essentially telling fans not to hold their breath.
How It All Began
Scott Pilgrim started life as a series of black-and-white graphic novels that Canadian Bryan Lee O’Malley wrote and illustrated from 2004-2010. Scott Pilgrim’s Precious Little Life, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Scott Pilgrim & The Infinite Sadness, Scott Pilgrim Gets It Together, Scott Pilgrim vs. The Universe, and Scott Pilgrim’s Finest Hour were adapted into a 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World named after the second volume. While the film is technically based on all six of the graphic novels, director Edgar Wright started working on the movie before the comic was finished.
Astute fans may notice that the movie adapts the first two volumes of the comic almost word-for-word, while the last four volumes are somewhat condensed and represented quite differently on screen than they are on the page. This is a direct result of the latter part of Scott Pilgrim, the comic being produced concurrently with Scott Pilgrim the movie.
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Streaming On Netflix
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, released earlier this month on Netflix, was a departure from the original series of graphic novels and the film. While the anime was advertised as a more faithful retelling of the story from the graphic novels, anyone who’s seen it knows that it was actually something far different. In one of the greatest plot twists of all time, Scott Pilgrim ends up being absent for most of his own series—and it’s arguably for the better.
After all, Scott always was kind of the worst part of his own story.
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is streaming now on Netflix.