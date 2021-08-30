Scarlett Johansson Teaming With Another Avenger For Next Movie

By Tristan Zelden | 16 seconds ago

Since Thanos has been snapped out of the universe, that has freed up Avengers stars Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Chris Evans (Defending Jacob) for a new project together. Deadline is reporting that Apple Studios is recruiting the two stars for a romantic action-adventure movie called Ghosted. Currently, they are in negotiations, but it is far in the process.

The project will be directed by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman). Deadpool and Zombieland writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese will pen the script of the movie featuring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans. The writers are the ones who came up with the premise and sold it to Skydance.

Skydance is on a roll lately, with big stars like Scarlett Johansson signing on for major films. It recently released The Tomorrow War starring Chris Pratt (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame), Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale), and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), which was distributed by Amazon. The studio was also involved with Without Remorse with Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) and signed Victoria Mahoney (The Red Line) to direct the Old Guard 2 with Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road). Further down the line, it has Martin Scorcese’s (The Wolf of Wall Street) next major project Killers of the Flower Moon with Brendan Fraser (Doom Patrol), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood), Robert De Niro (The Irishman), John Lithgow (Dexter), and Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad).

Teaming up Chris Evans with Scarlett Johansson together further shows the actress’ support from her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars. Her lawsuit with Disney over the distribution of Black Widow, which was contracted to be theatrical only and instead was released in theaters and on Disney Plus on the same day, has caused a major shakeup in Hollywood. As the industry juggles how it adapts to COVID-19 and the low attendance at theaters, distribution methods have changed drastically. Regardless of the big move from the two-time Oscar-nominated actress, she has been given support from co-stars like Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) during the legal battle with Micky Mouse.

Currently, Ghosted does not have many details for now. When we do get to watch it, it will mark the seventh time that Scarlett Johannson has worked with Chris Evans. She assisted Captain America in Captain America: The Winter Soldier then had to fight her fellow Avengers in Civil War and saved the world and universe in The Avengers, Age of Ultron, Infinity War, and Endgame.

Scarlett Johansson will star in the animated movie Sing 2 with Matthew McConaughey (True Detective), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), and Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies). An ensemble cast of Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad), Tom Hanks (Forrest Gump), Adrien Brody (The Pianist), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Jeffery Wright (Westworld), and more will all star together in Wes Anderson’s (Isle of Dogs) next movie.

Right there with Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans is equally as busy. He will reteam with the Russo brothers (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame) for The Gray Man. It will star Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Billy Bob Thorton (Fargo), Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), and Alfre Woodard (See). He will join director Angus MacLane (Finding Dory) for the Pixar movie Lightyear.

Both Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are currently attached to the Little Shop of Horrors remake. Taron Egerton is also in talks to star with them. It is set to be directed by Greg Berlanti (Love, Simon).