See Samuel L. Jackson On The Set For Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Iron Man 2 movie image

Marvel has some big things planned over the next few years including some massive ensemble productions. One of them is just getting underway. Samuel L. Jackson has revealed that Marvel’s Secret Invasion is currently in production. The Hollywood legend shared the news in a post on Instagram saying, “Time to get back in the groove. Happy to be back on the attack! #secretinvasion.”

In the photo alongside the caption, Samuel L. Jackson is wearing a t-shirt of Nick Fury turning to dust at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury for the series which will air exclusively on Disney+. Created by Kyle Bradstreet, Secret Invasion is based on the Marvel Comics storyline of the same name and will share continuity with the films of the franchise. Bradstreet will also serve as head writer.

The series will consist of six episodes, directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim. The directors will either split the episodes evenly, or one will direct four episodes and the other two. Like all other Marvel shows at Disney+, Marvel Studios will take on producing duties for the Samuel L. Jackson show.

Starring alongside Samuel L. Jackson is Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, the leader of a Skrull sect and ally of Fury. Kingsley Ben-Adir has been cast as the main villain, with Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald in undisclosed roles.

Details of the show’s plot are being kept under wraps for now. However, the series is said to follow Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) who tries to save Earth from the Skrulls, who have infiltrated all aspects of life on the planet. Rumors also suggest that SWORD, a more cosmic-based companion of SHIELD, will be featured in the story. SWORD’s existence was hinted at during the post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scene. And it was officially introduced during the events of WandaVision.

Secret Invasion will be the first regular television role of Samuel L. Jackson’s entire career. The actor initially signed a nine-film contract to portray Nick Fury within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He made his first appearance as Fury in the post-credits scene of 2008’s Iron Man, meeting Tony Stark at his Malibu home to discuss S.H.I.E.L.D’s Avengers Initiative.

Since then he has appeared in multiple films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe – most recently in deep space, onboard a Skrull ship in Spider-Man: Far from Home. Samuel L. Jackson also played the character in two episodes of the ABC series, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first Nick Fury-focused television project Marvel has created. In 1998, the made-for-TV movie Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D was first broadcast on Fox. The film was supposed to have served as a backdoor pilot for a possible television series.

Starring David Hasselhoff in the title role, the story followed a retired Fury who is asked to return to active duty to help take down HYDRA, who is threatening to attack Manhattan with a pathogen known as the Death’s Head virus. The film received a poor reception and plans for the series were permanently shelved.

But thanks to the superhero resurgence of the past two decades, and Marvel’s successful track record, Samuel L. Jackson’s series is sure to be a hit. Secret Invasion is expected to premiere in 2022.