The 10 Saddest Movie Endings Ever

In 2014, Josh Boone dropped The Fault in Our Stars, one of the saddest teen movies of the last few decades. Led by Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, the film tells the story of two teens, Hazel Grace Lancaster (Woodley) and Gus Waters (Elgort) who are both struggling with cancer diagnoses at a support group.

The duo forms an unshakeable bond over their love of books and, when Gus gets the opportunity to meet Hazel Grace’s favorite author, Peter Van Houten (Willem Dafoe), he takes her along for the ride to celebrate the beauty of life. A massive success at the box office, the film boasted an A-list call sheet that included the likes of Laura Dern, Nat Wolff, and Sam Trammell, making it a slam dunk for audiences and critics alike.