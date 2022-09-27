Ryan Reynolds Announces The Return Of Hugh Jackman As Wolverine, Our Scoop Confirmed

A new video starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman announces the latter's return to the role of Wolverine for Deadpool 3.

By Matthew Creith |

We recently exclusively reported that Ryan Reynolds was insisting that Hugh Jackman return for at least one last time to play Wolverine in the upcoming threequel Deadpool 3. Now, our scoop has been confirmed from the proverbial horse’s mouth. Ryan Reynolds made a video that was posted to Hugh Jackman’s Instagram account on Tuesday, announcing Jackman’s return to the iconic role of the mutant hero Wolverine.

According to a report by Collider, Australian actor Hugh Jackman is set to appear as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3, as confirmed with the hilarious announcement by Ryan Reynolds on social media. Posted to Instagram by Jackman himself, Reynolds talks about the painstaking efforts it takes to make a film like Deadpool and how he’s been unable to come up with any good ideas for the third film. Jackman’s Instagram following of 30.4 million followers were most likely surprised by the news dropped today that he will appear as Logan Howlett, aka Wolverine and the leader of the X-Men in Deadpool 3.

Jokes aside between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool 3 looks to be shaping up to be a fun adventure for fans of the R-rated film series. The third installment of the growing franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy, who helmed the Ryan Reynolds-led Netflix film The Adam Project earlier this year, which is a change of sorts as directors Tim Miller and David Leitch were responsible for directing the other Deadpool films. On a separate but equally wonderful note, actor Leslie Uggams has been confirmed to reprise her role of Blind Al in the newest sequel, which is set to debut in theaters in September 2024.

Kevin Durand, Ryan Reynolds, Danny Huston, Hugh Jackman, and Dominic Monaghan in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

While it was rumored that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman would share screen time in some way possible in Deadpool 3, it was not a done deal until now. Jackman has been very busy on the Broadway stage recently in The Music Man alongside Sutton Foster, and Reynolds will soon be promoting the musical Spirited with Will Ferrell and Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer. There was a lot of hope from observant fans that an announcement would be made about Jackman’s involvement in Deadpool 3 at this years D23 conference or at San Diego Comic-Con, but no such announcement took place.

The faux feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman began when they costarred together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and has taken new form within the social media space in the years since. Jackman has made several cameo appearances as Wolverine in various Marvel-related films, but his stint in Deadpool 3 may be a bigger part as the actor has seemingly hinted that his days of playing Wolverine may be numbered. Nevertheless, the news today that Jackman and Reynolds will be teaming up for a new installment of the popular film series should no doubt be welcomed by fans of the franchise.