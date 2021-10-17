Ryan Reynolds Revealed He’s Taking a Break From Acting

By Faith McKay | 18 seconds ago

Ryan Reynolds has announced he is going on a “sabbatical from movie making”. This announcement came via his Instagram as he completed filming on Spirited. The movie is a musical based on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Ryan Reynolds will co-star in the movie with Will Ferrell, which is expected to release during the 2022 holiday season. In his post, Reynolds revealed that a few years ago, he wouldn’t have been up for the amount of work he had to put into Spirited, which included dancing, singing, and acting with a star like Will Ferrell. He didn’t share how long his sabbatical from movie making will take, and it wasn’t clear if he knows.

You can see the post from Ryan Reynolds below. He shared multiple photos from the set, which can be seen by clicking the arrow at the right of the picture.

While the actor is taking a break from movie production, he does still have a couple of movies ready to go. On November 12, 2021, fans will be able to see Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot star in Red Notice on Netflix. He has also wrapped up filming for Spirited, so that will release sometime late in 2022.

There are some big projects Ryan Reynolds fans have been expecting. His movie making sabbatical has put them into question right now. One such project is Free Guy 2. The first movie was released in theaters in 2021 and was a big hit at the box office, quickly earning the greenlight for a sequel. The movie saw him co-star with Jodie Comer as an NPC in a video game world. That sequel doesn’t currently have a production schedule, and it sounds like that project may need to take a backseat if Reynolds isn’t going to be in the studio for a while.

The other big question mark around this sabbatical is, of course, Deadpool 3. Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel, previously said that filming would begin in 2022. However, Reynolds has said differently. In the summer of 2021, the Deadpool actor said that he put the odds of filming in 2022 at 70%. He said that he was working with the writers and they were actively developing the story, which he said was getting into good shape. However, he added didn’t feel they were at a point where he could put a real timeline on production.

This new sabbatical announcement for Ryan Reynolds makes it sound as though the odds of filming happening in 2022 are much lower than the original 70% he estimated. It sounds like the new update may be that Ryan Reynolds isn’t heading into a studio for the foreseeable future, which may make 2023 the earliest for Deadpool 3 to begin filming. That would make 2024 the earliest fans might expect to see it, with 2025 seemingly a likely possibility.

If Red Notice is the hit for Netflix that the studio is expecting, he may also have a sequel for that project on his plate soon. Of course, lining up the schedules of Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds for a second go-around was always going to be an obstacle for Netflix on that one.

Ryan Reynolds has seen a huge growth in his career over the past several years. He’s certainly been busy enough to be in need of a sabbatical. Hopefully, fans won’t grow too anxious waiting for sequels while he’s gone.