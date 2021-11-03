Ryan Reynolds Finally Shared The Reason He’s Taking a Break From Acting

By Apeksha Bagchi | 5 seconds ago

Since the early 2000s, Ryan Reynolds has been working at breakneck speed. Just recently, the actor wrapped up filming another project, Apple TV+’s much anticipated Christmas musical film, Spirited. He commemorated the moment with an Instagram post where he explicitly stated that it was the “perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making.” So, what made the hard-working actor decide to take a break from the bustling world of cinema? Ryan Reynolds has finally revealed the answer.

Ryan Reynolds recently attended the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City and chatted with The Hollywood Reporter. Of course, the most burning question of the brief interview was what the actor meant by “little sabbatical” and what made him make the decision. Reynolds revealed that it is his desire to be with his family — his wife, actress Blake Lively and three daughters — that fueled his plans to take the much-needed break from acting.

Ryan Reynolds explained that he is trying to “create a little bit more space” for his family and will be away from work till the end of summer.

I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them. You know, you don’t really get that time back … I’ll probably be away from film, or at least shooting films, till the end of the summer. It just provides me an opportunity to be home. Ryan Reynolds

This does throw a wrench in the hopes of every Deadpool fan who had been dreaming that the actor will soon start working on Deadpool 3. But Ryan Reynolds has already shared that the chances of Deadpool 3 starting production anytime soon are pretty low. Though he has assured audiences that he and Marvel Studios are “really actively developing” the film and there is a 70% chance that they will start filming it next year. But judging by Reynolds’ latest plans of taking a sabbatical till the end of summer, his third outing as the foul-mouthed mercenary Wade Wilson will probably commence pretty late in 2022, if not in 2023.

While fans of the actor are pretty bummed by his decision, Ryan Reynolds does deserve his well-earned break. This year itself the actor is set to appear in three films. We recently saw Reynolds reprise his role as the epically hilarious Michael Bryce in Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek. He also headlined Free Guy wherein he played a NPC character in a video game who becomes the hero when he strives to prevent the real-life human creators of the game from deleting it. The film has been a major commercial and critical hit and there has already been confirmed plans for a sequel starring Reynolds. The actor will be next seen in the Netflix action-comedy, Red Notice, alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

As Ryan Reynolds has explicitly stated that his sabbatical is from shooting films, it is obvious that he will still be keeping up with his projects under his production company Maximum Effort. This will include the live-action adaptation of the board game Clue, which will be penned by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Reynolds will probably also continue working on the upcoming FX docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, based on the tiny Welsh soccer club, Wrexham, that was recently acquired by him and Rob McElhenney.