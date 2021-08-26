Ryan Reynolds Just Gave a Surprising Update For His Netflix Movie

By Michileen Martin | 14 seconds ago

If you’re a fan of the new runaway hit Free Guy, there’s some good news for the not-too-distant future. Free Guy star Ryan Reynolds and the film’s director — Shawn Levy — are teaming up for another sci-fi movie, and it’s coming out a lot sooner than you might be expecting.

Yesterday Collider posted excerpts from an interview with Levy in which he discusses his next collaboration with Ryan Reynolds: The Adam Project. For anyone who came out of Free Guy hoping to watch something in the same vein and to not have to wait too long for it, what Levy says is hopeful. The director said the trailer for The Adam Project will drop sometime this year and that Netflix subscribers will be able to watch in the “first quarter” of 2022, i.e. between January and March.

According to Collider, Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds started working on The Adam Project right after their work on Free Guy was done. Reynolds plays the titular hero in the film, a man who travels back in time to get the aid of his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) to confront his father. Levy says you should expect a lot of action and comedy in the vein of the 1985 classic Back to the Future, but that “the heart of it” is inspired by two much more emotionally potent movies — the 2000 sci-fi thriller Frequency and the 1989 fantasy Field of Dreams. Frequency stars Dennis Quaid as a homicide detective who finds he can speak to his dead father across time on a ham radio, while in Field of Dreams Kevin Costner’s father is inspired to build a baseball diamond in the middle of a cornfield where the ghosts of dead baseball players come to play, including the spirit of his late father

Mark Ruffalo will play Ryan Reynolds’ character’s father while his mother will be played by Jennifer Garner. Last November, per Deadline, Zoe Saldana joined the film in an undisclosed role, and less than a week later Catherine Keener (The 40-Year-Old Virgin) was added to the cast.

The Adam Project has been in development for the better part of a decade. According to Deadline, the project was originally titled Our Name Is Adam. As early as 2012, Tom Cruise was attached to star as the titular hero long before Ryan Reynolds secured the lead role. In 2020, the project jumped from Paramount to Netflix, with TS Nowlin’s script reworked by Jonathan Trooper (Warrior).

As far as other beloved Ryan Reynolds properties, the actor has somehow managed to stay busy as Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, even though he hasn’t appeared as the character in a film since 2018’s Deadpool 2. The Merc with a mouth made his first official entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe while promoting Free Guy. In a a popular promo video, Reynolds’ Deadpool reacts to the Free Guy trailer while sitting alongside Korg (Taika Waititi) — the rocky-skinned Kronan who was introduced in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Earlier this month, Ryan Reynolds told IGN the original idea he pitched to Disney was to have Deadpool hanging out with the infamous hunter who kills the beloved title character’s mother in Bambi, but Disney wasn’t as in love with the idea as Reynolds was.