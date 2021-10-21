Ruby Rose’s Batwoman Co-Star Denies Horrific Accusations

By Doug Norrie | 9 seconds ago

Ruby Rose has levied a number of accusations against a whole host of people involved with Batwoman during her season spent as the lead on the show. In a stunning social media takedown this week, Rose came out with a number of disturbing allegations about the production of the show as well as the behavior of those involved both in front of the camera and behind it. One of those folks in Rose’s crosshairs was Dougray Scott who played Jacob Kane, father of Rose’s Kate Kane/ Batwoman on the first two seasons of the show. Scott has come out and vehemently denied what Rose had to say, offering his own public response to the allegations.

In a string of social media posts this week, Ruby Rose talked about her time on Batwoman and the reasons, as she saw them, for why she was dismissed from the role leading into season two. She talks about injuries, intimidation, and other factors that led to a contentious relationship between Rose and executives on the show. But near the end of her postings, she did call out Dougray Scott specifically, saying, “Dougray hurt a female stunt double…and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted he abused women…”

Ruby Rose did not go into detail on this last part, leaving that allegation hanging out there, apparently open for interpretation. One can see a summary of what Ruby Rose had to say about the issues on Batwoman and some of the reasons she ultimately left the show.

In a statement made to The Wrap, Dougray Scott responded to the Ruby Rose allegations. He said, “As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour. I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.”

Warner Bros. was also quick to respond to the Ruby Rose Batwoman allegations. They released a statement almost immediately about what she had said online about the myriad of issues Rose brought up. In part, their statement read: “Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio. The truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for Season 2 of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”

This situation has turned incredibly ugly with the truth possibly somewhere in between. While Warner Bros. had never publicly stated why Ruby Rose was originally not brought back for Season 2 of Batwoman. In May of 2020, it was announced that Rose wasn’t coming back and, at the time, it appeared a mutual decision between the actress and the studio. Javicia Leslie’s Ryan Wilder took over as the lead in the show. The injuries Rose mentions on set had been reported and that was thought to have been at least part of the reason for not returning. Rose says as much, though does detail in her post that things might have been worse than expected. Warner Bros. failed to respond to the number of detailed and frankly horrible allegations Rose made in her post that included significant injuries to both her and other crew members.

As for the Dougray Scott allegations made by Ruby Rose, it is unclear if anything else comes from this. At this point, it doesn’t appear as if anyone else associated with Batwoman has come forward to discuss these allegations and no other claims have been made against the actor. Time will tell if this post from Rose sparks others to step forward or if her version of what happened is either buried or non-corroborated. Whatever the case may be, this situation has turned rather ugly.