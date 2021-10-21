Rotten Tomatoes Closes User Reviews On Fauci Documentary

By Doug Norrie | 6 seconds ago

If there was a person, for better or worse, who became the face of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States, it was probably Dr. Anthony Fauci. The director of the National Institute of the Allergy and Infectious Diseases and medical advisor to Presidents was at the forefront of the government response to the pandemic in the early days and became a household name nearly overnight. He has become a controversial figure in some circles though and a recent documentary about the doctor has sparked some, um, interesting reactions online. This was so much so that the Rotten Tomatoes Fauci user reviews had to close down for the documentary because the takes, in their opinion, were getting a little out of hand.

In one of the greatest discrepancies one will ever see between the critical reviews of a movie and the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the former is sitting at 90% and the latter is sitting at 2%. Rotten Tomatoes was possibly feeling like they were being review bombed by folks who have been vocal opponents of Dr. Fauci’s proposed responses to the pandemic, or his motivations in general. Currently, the Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes had over 500 ratings by users. For a documentary on National Geographic, this is a massive number and something Rotten Tomatoes maybe thought was out of line comparatively in terms of response.

The Rotten Tomatoes Fauci response stems from a couple of different things. The documentary takes a look at the doctor’s life and his handling of other crises in his time as director of NIAID, a position he’s held since 1984. He first came onto the pandemic-y medical scene during the AIDS crisis of the 1980s and, by all accounts, has been one of the most respected members of the medical community for some time now.

Where some of the controversy for Anthony Fauci has come, especially in the wake of, and during, the COVID-19 pandemic was the intersection of medical response and governmental public policy and mandates. The latter has made Fauci a lightning rod of criticism from certain circles at times, which is where the Rotten Tomatoes Fauci review bombing Rotten Tomatoes most likely stemmed from. Critics, who reviewed it, were in general praise of the movie with many using the word “humanizing” to describe how the filmmakers, John Hoffman and Janet Tobias handled the doctor’s story.

Meanwhile, the Rotten Tomatoes Fauci user reviews tell a completely different story. The general gestalt here is that folks saw the documentary as totally one-sided. The most even-handed of them described a movie that failed to tell two sides of the person, seeing it as more a fluff piece than anything else. Some even went as far as to call it propaganda. In the end, the Rotten Tomatoes Fauci response had to be shut down, with users unable to add any more proverbial fuel to the fire. Though, at this point, it looks like the “damage” as it were, has been done. That score is going to stick pretty darn close to 0%.