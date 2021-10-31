Rosario Dawson Is In The Mandalorian Season 3?

By Apeksha Bagchi | 16 seconds ago

The Mandalorian recently begin filming its highly anticipated Season 3 and yet, we are still in the dark about who is set to appear in the upcoming chapter of Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) life. While actors like Giancarlo Esposito and Carl Weathers have confirmed that their respective characters, Moff Gideon and Greef Karga, will be returning in Season 3, there is no clarification on the status of the many new faces that were introduced in Season 2. But after a recent admission by journalist and filmmaker Marc Bernadin, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka’s presence in the upcoming season just became a big possibility.

Ever since her appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2, it has been expected that the next time we will get to see Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka will be in her own titular series on Disney+ in 2022. But recently Marc Bernadin appeared on the Fatman Beyond podcast and talked at length about really wanting to cast Dawson in a short film he will begin making in December. The actress even loved the script of the film but shared that she is will be busy making “a Star Wars show” in December, which effectively nullifies the possibility of her devoting her time to another project. The December timeline is much earlier than when Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka is expected to begin filming. However, The Mandalorian season 3 is expected to film in December.

But yeah, like she [Rosario Dawson] was the first choice and I wanted her very very badly. But, then she read the script and loved it, but she’s like, ‘Listen, I’m going to be in Manhattan Beach making a f*cking Star Wars show. And I can’t be in your short’. Which I was like, ‘Okay’. – Marc Bernadin

Unless Disney is planning to begin filming Ahsoka ahead of schedule, it is very likely that the Star Wars show she mentioned is indeed The Mandalorian Season 3. Given all the secrecy around the upcoming season, it remains to be seen whether Rosario Dawson will be appearing in a guest role yet again or we will be blessed with more of Ahsoka Tano throughout Season 3.

As mentioned above, the live-action adaptation of Ahsoka Tano, the former Jedi Padawan played by Rosario Dawson, took place in The Mandalorian Season 2. Her search for Admiral Thrawn in hopes of finding the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi who disappeared years ago, precedes her debut in the show. Her story in the series starts in Chapter 13: The Jedi with her taking a stand against Magistrate Morgan Elizabeth, a servant of Thrawn. In her quest, she comes across Mando, who is on his own mission: to find a Jedi that will take in Baby Yoda. He aids Ahsoka in saving Calodan from Elsabeth’s draconian rule in exchange for her training Grogu.

While Mando holds his end of the bargain, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka still expresses her inability to train Grogu as he is emotionally attached to Mando and too afraid, making him susceptible to the Dark Side like Anakin Skywalker. She is the one who directs Mando to take Grogu to the planet Tython and place him on the seeing stone to allow him to reach out to the few Jedi that are still alive. While rumors of a series around Ahsoka were floating since early 2020, the massively positive fan reaction to her live-action debut sealed the deal. By the end of her appearance in The Mandalorian Season 3, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka is still in search of the evil Admiral Thrawn who will hopefully hold the secret of Ezra’s whereabout. This search will continue in the upcoming limited series Ahsoka, which will reportedly see the appearance of other Star Wars Rebels characters as well.