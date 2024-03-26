The Robert Redford Crime Caper Classic On Netflix Is The Greatest Comedy Of The 1970s

The plot revolves around Johnny Hooker (Redford) seeking revenge against an unforgiving gangster named Doyle Lonnegan, portrayed by Robert Shaw (the mustachioed guy from Jaws). After inadvertently scamming Lonnegan out of quite a bit of cash, Hooker finds himself hunted by the gangster’s henchmen. He seeks the help of Henry Gondorff (Newman), a seasoned con artist, to come up with an elaborate plan to take Lonnegan down. The quick wit and clever quips between Gondorff and Hooker became a benchmark for other comedies of the era and have since.

Assembling an Avengers-esque squad of fellow con artists to pull off the “long con” against Lonnegan, Gondorff and Hooker set about an elaborate scheme. If you are curious about where films find inspiration in explaining the “how” of pulling off elaborate schemes and cons, this is it.