Robert Pattinson’s New The Batman Poster Channels Another Iconic Batman Image

We’ve known for a while that next year’s The Batman — starring Robert Pattinson as the titular caped crusader — would take inspiration from some of the grittier stories from the Dark Knight’s source material. However, that doesn’t mean director/co-writer Matt Reeves isn’t pulling from other Batman media. In particular, the newest official The Batman poster pays homage to the influential cartoon Batman: The Animated Series which premiered in 1992.

The Portuguese DC fan account DCVERSO on Twitter pointed out the similarities between the new The Batman poster featuring Robert Pattinson and the iconic image from the ’90s animated series. Placing the two images next to one another, the user wrote in Portugese what translates into “I saw what you did here Matt Reeves.” You can see the new poster below, followed by the referenced imaged from Batman: The Animated Series.

While the new The Batman poster appears intentionally out of focus, the reference is clear in Robert Pattinson’s pose. The hero is drawing his cape in front of himself, just as his counterpart is on the image from Batman: The Animated Series. Both images suggest the same kind of monstrous, vampiric persona that the Dark Knight wants his enemies to think of when they think of him.

Whether it was intentional or not, this isn’t the first The Batman poster reminiscent of the franchise’s animated media. In the middle of October, two new movie posters were unveiled, one featuring Robert Pattinson as Batman and the other with Paul Dano as The Riddler. The Batman poster shows the feature completely shrouded by shadow, except for the iconic logo on his chest, which is bright red. It’s difficult to see the image and not think of the other version of Batman whose logo is bright red — Terry McGinnis of Batman Beyond.

While Batman: The Animated Series was marketed to children, the series went above and beyond. It included surprisingly complex storytelling and continues to have a far-reaching impact on the whole of Batman media. In introduced Kevin Conroy to the voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman, and Mark Hamill to the voice of the Joker, both of whom have earned the same kind of hallowed status in Batman fandom that doubtless Robert Pattinson hopes to soon enjoy. Both Conroy and Hamill have reprised their roles for numerous animated projects and video games, and Conroy even got the chance to play a live-action version of Batman during The CW’s 2019-2020 Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

Batman: The Animated Series is also responsible for one of the most popular spin-off characters in the Batman mythos — Harley Quinn. She first appeared in the 1992 episode Joker’s Favor and later was adapted for comics, movies, video games, and other media. While in her earliest appearances she’s utterly devoted to her psychotic boyfriend the Joker, in later years she would grow far beyond his shadow. Time will tell if we get to see a version of Harley meet Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

It won’t be too long now until we can learn if there are any more Batman: The Animated Series tributes waiting for us in Matt Reeves’ film. The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters March 4, 2022. The film is directed by and co-written by Matt Reeves. It stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.