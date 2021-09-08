Robert Pattinson Fighting To Appear In Numerous Superhero Spinoffs?

By Doug Norrie | 5 seconds ago

When Robert Pattinson finally hits the big screen as the Caped Crusader we are going to be treated to an entirely different take on the character, one that could have major ramifications for the franchise moving forward. By all accounts, The Batman is a darker take on Gotham than we have ever seen before in a live-action setting, and that it could give way to numerous spin-off movies and series. According to We Got This Covered, if that is the case then Robert Pattinson wants to be a part of all of it. In this latest rumor, Pattinson is vying to be on-screen in nearly every story that spiderwebs out from the original movie.

While this is just a rumor about Robert Pattinson at this point, it does make sense on a functional level considering the apparent world-building Matt Reeves and company are doing with this first movie. Unlike other versions of Batman, or frankly other comic book movies in general, this movie will have us pick up Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/ Batman somewhat midstream. And the world of Gotham is already well-populated with characters we are more than familiar with.

In addition to Robert Pattinson in the lead role, others in the cast include Zoe Kravitz as Selena Kyle/ Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/ Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and what could be a very haunting and disturbing turn with Paul Dano as a psychotic serial killer version of The Riddle. Plus there are the old faithful like Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon. In this way, most of the proverbial Batman gang is already here. And this doesn’t include any surprises we get that are currently not listed.

With the Robert Pattinson world of Gotham being built out in this fashion, there have already been rumors that DC is ready to hit the ground running with not only a sequel but other series and movies set in the world as well. Keeping Robert Pattinson, at worst, tangentially involved with all of them makes a lot of sense. If truly building off a comic book landscape, this is often how the Batman stories have unfolded. Sure other characters get their time in the Gotham sun (as dim as it is) but the world is Bat-focused at almost all times.

While some series spin-off rumors have floated out there, one that looks like it is going ahead is a Joe Barton-led show around the Gotham Police Department. This was supposed to be Terence Winter at the helm, but he exited due to creative differences. Robert Pattinson would surely play here almost independent of the timeline. We pick up with his character’s story in year one of his crimefighting in The Batman, but a story around Gotham could come well before or even after that and still have him involved.

With a possible trilogy of The Batman films in the works, Robert Pattinson looks to be in the cape and cowl for the considerable future. And if this first dark look at the revamped character plays we should see a much big world extend out. The Batman is currently due in theaters sometime in March of next year.