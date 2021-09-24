Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man Villains To Be Revived In Armor Wars?

By Tristan Zelden | 14 seconds ago

Armor Wars does not have too much information, but according to insider Daniel Richtman, villains from the Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame) standalone Iron Man films will return for the Disney Plus series.

The Patreon-based insider claims to have heard rumblings about this, but it could be a possibility. Robert Downey Jr. did not kill all of his enemies as plenty are still alive to return, like Sam Rockwell’s (Jojo Rabbit) Justin Hammer in Iron Man 2 or Ben Kingsley’s (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) Trevor Slattery. Sure, that last one is more a joke character, and Rockwell’s character was not much of a threat, but the door is open for all sorts of characters to return, whether they are good or bad.

Marvel loves bringing back characters (as long as they manage to not be killed off). Trevor Slattery was a fakeout villain in Iron Man 3, but he made a surprise return in the debut of Shang-Chi to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now that Tony is dead, undoubtedly one of his enemies will want to come back for some revenge or that sweet tech, just like how the comic book story follows the battle to keep these deadly toys out of the hands of evildoers. The series will follow a slightly different direction due to Robert Downey Jr. no longer being in the picture, and instead, Don Cheadle (Black Monday) will lead as James Rhodes, also known as War Machine. Still, it will follow the general idea of the Stark tech getting in someone else’s hands.

Like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier tackling the death of Chris Evans’ (Defending Jacob) Captain America, Don Cheadle will have to tackle how to move forward without Robert Downey Jr. leading him during world-saving adventures. It will be possible to see a new villain enter the fold of the franchise, but seeing some familiar face will be likely as there are plenty of people with motivations against Tony Stark.

Armor Wars started writing earlier this year, but not much else is known about the project or where it is at in pre-production. Besides Don Cheadle taking his biggest step in the Marel Cinematic Universe without his right-hand man Robert Downey Jr., Yassir Lester (Black Monday) will be the lead writer. Lester has previously collaborated with the actor on the comedy series Black Monday that also featured Andrew Rannells (Big Mouth), Paul Scheer (Star Trek: Lower Decks), Regina Hall (Girls Trip), and himself. He also has worked on the HBO series Girls, which starred Lena Dunham (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood), Allison Williams (Get Out), Jemima Kirke (Sex Education), Adam Driver (A Marriage Story), and Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant).

Don Cheadle initially did not partner with Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man. He replaced Terrance Howard (Empire) in Iron Man 2 and has been there ever since. The Oscar-nominated actor has been with Marvel in a total of nine projects, although some of those were small cameos of after-credit scenes. The major outings have been with the second and third Iron Man, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Infinity War, Endgame, and an episode of What If…?.