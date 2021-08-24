Pet Sematary Movie Adds E.T. Star To Cast

By Doug Norrie | 6 seconds ago

Pet Sematary is setting up for another reboot movie, having us landing right back to Ludlow, Maine where there just happens to be a graveyard that can bring things back to life. It will be another stab at turning the book and concept into a feature film and the movie just added another star to the cast. According to Deadline, Henry Thomas, originally of E.T. fame has jumped on board to take part in the film on Paramount Plus.

It hasn’t been reported what role Henry Thomas will have in Pet Sematary though it isn’t likely a lead part considering he is coming into the casting in the later stages of production. Thomas is, of course, most famous for the role that put him on the Hollywood map when he starred in Steven Spielberg’s E.T. all the way back in 1982. At just the age of 11 at the time, Thomas was captivating as the innocent, yet brave Elliot who not only took in the titular alien but formed one of the greatest bonds in movie history. He has had a solid career since, but will always be remembered for this role in one of the most iconic movies ever made.

This Pet Sematary casting for Henry Thomas comes after some other higher-profile roles for the actor of late. He was cast in Doctor Sleep as the Jack Torrance character and also had some Netflix parts in their horror series with roles in The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor as well. This has been something of a late-career comeback for the actor. It is great to see and interesting that his skills are playing more in the horror/ thriller vein of late as well too. It wouldn’t have seemed like this was going to be the career trajectory early on, but times change, actors grow up and now the dude plays more on the creepy side of things. I am here for it.

As for Pet Sematary, this Paramount Plus feature is set to be a sequel of the 2019 film. That one was an adaptation of the iconic (and terrifying) Stephen King novel of the same name. It was the second stab at a movie for the title and this one was a box office success. On its $21 million budget, the flick scored $113 million in ticket sales. It is the story of a broken family who makes the non-optimal choice to move near an Indian burial ground that doubles as a dead-body reincarnation site. It starts with pets who come back in a significantly different form but graduates beyond that at another point to begin a truly horrifying set of events. It is unclear where this new movie will pick up, but considering that damn cemetery keeps churning out the undead, there are a lot of ways to go.

This newest Pet Sematary is going to be one of the first projects lined up for Lindsey Beer behind the lens. She has become one of the more sought-after talents in the industry. In addition to this film, she has early screenplay credits on a number of other exciting projects like the Patrick Rothfuss adaptation of The Kingkiller Chronicles as well as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles adaptation as well. Plus she has signed on for a Star Trek movie project as well as a Silver Sable adaptation and a reboot of Short Circuit. This is about as impressive as it gets, lending the idea that this Pet Sematary project could really hit.