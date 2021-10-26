Paul Rudd’s Marvel Movie Logo Revealed, Fans Can’t Stop Making Fun Of It

By Charlene Badasie | 19 seconds ago

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has a mysterious new logo according to a behind-the-scenes photo, promoting the mind-bending story that awaits fans. The logo from the Paul Rudd movie was shared on social media by an alleged crew member. It definitely has fans more confused about what will happen in the next installment.

See the logo for Paul Rudd’s next Marvel movie below.

🚨 A new logo for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' has surfaced online.



(via @johanssoncomer) pic.twitter.com/GyipsdFU6i — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) October 25, 2021

Shortly after it appeared online fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe quickly took to social media to express their thoughts on the logo, with many confused about the redesign. While the film’s Ant-Man and the Wasp text looks the same as it’s always been, the Quantumania subtitle is now printed in a new, almost unreadable, or otherworldly font that hints at the Paul Rudd starrer’s connection to the multiverse.

Calling it now this is Kang's language and he has taken over the Quantum Realm of the prime timeline presumably using it as a way to travel through time like the avengers did in EG pic.twitter.com/4JRiEGCtDz — Brian | Eternals era (@BrianScottLang) October 25, 2021

Kang the Conqueror is already confirmed to appear as the villain to Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, but the extent of his role is currently unknown. As pointed out by comic book fans, the text could also be a hint towards the language of the Microverse, known as the Quantum Realm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Microverse is a world so tiny that it exists within another universe altogether.

Ant-Man and the Wasp has an interesting new logo pic.twitter.com/dLGmVKikGc — The boundless daemon sultan Azathjeff (@ReelJeffEwing) October 25, 2021

I'm so excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Ooobuboboo pic.twitter.com/IIXwI0l5oL — Orville Atari (@orvilleatari) October 25, 2021

Ant-Man and The Wasp and The Kid Who Just Figured Out What Fonts Are On Microsoft Word https://t.co/EWLAQlZ1U9 — 🎃Terror Master 🎃 (@TimeMaster131) October 25, 2021

Yeah can I get two tickets for Ant-Man and the Wasp: ⌘︎◆︎♋︎■︎⧫︎◆︎❍︎♋︎■︎♓︎♋︎ please https://t.co/WRsCVUAXEO — Ariel (@AriRELK) October 25, 2021

Although the Paul Rudd movie is still ages away, Ant-Man 3 has received praise from some of its cast members. Evangeline Lilly talked about the script, calling it the most exciting of the three films. Most of the praise was directed towards the movie’s new writer Jeff Loveness (of Rick and Morty fame), and how he was able to focus on each character and bring their unique personalities to life.

Besides the new logo, there isn’t a lot of information about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Directed by Peyton Reed, the film will see Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily return as Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne respectively. Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Kathryn Newton also star. Bill Murray is rumored to appear in the movie while Jonathan Majors is reprising his role as Kang the Conqueror, who first appeared as The One Who Remains in the Disney+ series Loki.

In the comics, Kang the Conqueror is a 31st-century time-traveling entity. He managed to weaponize time itself and found his way to the present. There he became one of the Avengers’ biggest threats, as he sought to usher in a new dynasty worthy of his name. The time-traveling Conqueror’s introduction to the movies could give us a glimpse of the future, allowing us to see alternate versions of the characters we know and love.

Filming for the Paul Rudd movie began in Turkey in early February, while additional filming took place in San Francisco in mid-June. This was ahead of principal photography which started at the end of July at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire. Shooting is expected to move to Atlanta next and will last until 2022. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to be released on July 28, 2023, as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.