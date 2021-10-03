Owen Wilson Is a Space Cowboy For Billionaire Star Trek, See The Video

By Kristi Eckert | 12 seconds ago

Step aside NASA, because, for the world’s wealthiest people, not even the sky is the limit. SpaceX pioneer Elon Musk has long publicly spoken about his intentions to terraform Mars and offer civilians commercial flights into space. More recently other business moguls have been clamoring to be a part of the action, which effectively launched the heated and otherworldly (literally) competition aptly deemed the Billionaire Space Race. Jeff Bezos (Blue Origin), Richard Branson (Virgin Galactic), and Elon Musk are all in a race against each other in an attempt to secure the most venture capital so that they can make their space dreams a reality. It was only a matter of time before someone pointed out the hilarity of their frivolous endeavors, and Saturday Night Live, along with Owen Wilson and his brother Luke, has done just that with a new Star Trek parody that debuted during the premiere of the show’s 47th season.

The satirical masterpiece, titled Star Trek: Ego Quest, serves as a brilliant social commentary on what has come to be known as the Billionaire Space Race. The two and a half minute sketch features Owen Wilson as Jeff Bezos along with his “crew” and artfully depicts the egocentricity, even down to the shape of his Amazon-branded ship, that a businessman has to have in order to even field the thought of being an integral part of space exploration. The attitudes of Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson and Elon Musk are also knee-slappingly hilarious in their accuracy. Check out the entire laugh-inducing clip below.

Additionally, Comicbook.com noted that Owen Wilson’s satirical depiction of Bezos is spot-on, especially during the part when an eager Amazon employee (Keenan Thompson) is beamed up to deliver a package. The scene references a revelation that came out of a recent Amazon documentary from CNBC that revealed the inhuman conditions that Amazon delivery drivers under strict deadlines are subjected to, causing some employees to resort to relieving themselves in plastic bottles because they did not even have time to use the bathroom.

Star Trek: Ego Quest wasn’t Owen Wilson’s first time “working” in space. After a lengthy health-related career hiatus, he recently starred as the fan-favorite character Mobius in Marvel’s Disney+ series Loki that largely took place on another planet within another plane of existence. It is unclear if Owen Wilson will ever return to Loki as Mobius in any further seasons of the show, but, Giant Freakin Robot learned that will not be the last time fans get to see Owen Wilson pop up in a Marvel project.

Owen Wilson’s affiliation with Disney even goes beyond Marvel. It was also announced that the actor will have a role in the much-anticipated upcoming Disney movie based on one of their most popular theme park rides, The Haunted Mansion. At this point, very little is known about the plot and even less is known about what Owen Wilson’s role could entail. However, the project is expected to officially begin filming in Atlanta, Georgia starting this month.