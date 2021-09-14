Netflix Ending Fan-Favorite Show Later This Year

By Charlene Badasie | 13 seconds ago

Netflix has announced that the third season of Narcos: Mexico will be the show’s final season. Created by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro, the show premiered on the streamer in November 2018. It was originally supposed to serve as the fourth season of Narcos but was ultimately developed as a companion series.

Season three of Narcos: Mexico on Netflix will see the story time-jump into the ‘90s when the globalization of the drug business ignites. The plot will follow the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder, and take-down only pushes real victory further away.

Many of the same cast members will return for the third season of the Netflix show, despite the time jump. This includes Scoot McNairy as Walt Breslin, Alejandro Edda as El Chapo, and José María Yazpik as Amado Carrillo Fuentes. Wagner Moura will join the show as Pablo Escobar, reprising his role from the original series. While Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known by his stage name Bad Bunny, will guest star as a young cartel hitman.

The new season will also introduce three new series regulars for the Netflix show. Luis Gerardo Méndez will star as Victor Tapia, a Juarez cop with a moral dilemma. Alberto Guerra takes on the role of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, an independent drug trafficker who’s quietly one step ahead of everyone else. And Luisa Rubino will portray Andrea Nuñez, a young idealistic and ambitious journalist, whose mission to expose corruption brings her an even bigger story than she anticipated.

In the season three trailer, a voiceover can be heard alluding to a conflict that threatens to change Mexico and drug trafficking forever. “War spreads like fire but no matter how fast it burns, the music keeps playing,” which is in line with the official Netflix synopsis.

Fans of Narcos: Mexico’s chaotic drug cartel action will be very happy with the new season coming to Netflix. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, the shows’ executive producer and showrunner Eric Newman talked about the kind of intensity viewers can expect. “You can look at season one of Mexico as consolidation of power, and season two as the erosion of it,” he told the publication. “And then what comes in its place is chaos.”

Newman also said that if you view the Mexican chapter of Narcos on Netflix as an “acceleration into chaos”, the end of season two is very much where the show becomes untethered. The story hurtles out of control and leads to an incredibly bloody present. Which sounds completely on-brand for the show.

The third season of Narcos: Mexico will premiere on Netflix on November 5th, with all 10 episodes released at once. It will be the final chapter for the popular franchise, with no other spin-off series in the works at present.