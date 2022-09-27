Netflix Just Canceled Another Comic Book Adaptation

Netflix has officially canceled its adaptation of Grendel.

By Matthew Creith |

As the streaming wars heat up across the country and internationally, Netflix has been on the lookout for content that will become crowd pleasers based on popular comic book series and possibly franchise fare. Adhering to some of the growing interests playing out at HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ when it comes to adapting comic books into full-throttle film and television series adventures, Netflix had already begun development on a television series adaptation of the well-established comic book series, Grendel. Unfortunately for the comic book series, it appears that the adaptation of Grendel will have to wait for another distributor, as Netflix has chosen to cancel the show before it barely got off of the ground, despite the series having a showrunner and cast in place.

According to a report by Variety, the subscription streaming service Netflix has canceled the upcoming television adaptation of the comic book series Grendel, which had been in development since late 2021. While no information has been confirmed as to why Netflix is not moving forward with this latest adaptation, the producers of the television series seem poised to prepare the show to hopefully sell to other streamers now that it is no longer a Netflix property, and the series should garner plenty of attention. The series was supposed to be adapted from the comic book of the same name by Matt Wagner, detailing the life of assassin and writer Hunter Rose who fights crime in New York City in order to avenge the death of someone he once loved.

Netflix’s version of Grendel was going to be an eight-episode first season of the television series starring an ensemble group of actors from some familiar and established television projects. Katy Keene star Abubakr Ali was set to embody the character of Hunter Rose, aided by several other actors that included Dopesick’s Jaime Ray Newman, Hacks and Californication star Madeline Zima, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor Emma Ho, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Erik Palladino, and The Flash performer Andy Mientus. Grendel’s adaptation is currently being developed by showrunner Andrew Dabb, who has previously been responsible for executive producing hit television series like Supernatural starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, as well as the adaptation of Resident Evil starring Ella Balinska.

While Netflix will no longer be streaming the television series Grendel, the streaming platform will continue to compete with other streamers to become the go-to place for similar content of the dark comic book subgenre. Netflix’s highly publicized Tim Burton reboot of Wednesday, based on the popular Addams Family cartoon characters, is set to debut on November 23rd and will costar Jenna Ortega in the titular role alongside Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Luis Guzmán. The streamer will also continue the popular series The Umbrella Academy for one more season, which was renewed for a fourth and final season starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, and Emmy Raver-Lampman, as well as The Midnight Club costarring Samantha Sloyan, Friday Night Lights alum Zach Gilford, and Igby Rigney.