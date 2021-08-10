Netflix’s New Horror Series From Haunting Of Hill House Director Gets A Terrifying Trailer

By Doug Norrie | 6 seconds ago

Netflix isn’t exactly known as a horror house but they have put out their share of scarier original pieces in the past. And this latest one might be their most terrifying one yet. They are bringing back a name that has had some success scaring the crap out of the platform’s audience already with a couple of successful productions. The newest trailer for Midnight Mass has just dropped and it looks like it will creep you out on a number of different levels. There are themes at play here that could cause more than a few sleepless nights.

Midnight Mass is from Mike Flanagan who created and produced The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, both of which were major hits for Netflix. This latest has elements of the supernatural with a religious fervor that appears to maintain a through-line as part of the story. There is definitely a spine-tingling aspect to what appears to be a dark and maybe even off-putting series.

Check out the trailer for Midnight Mass.

Netflix sets Midnight Mass up in an isolated island town that has a mysterious priest come back to stay and lend religious guidance. There is the overtone of the question “Why” throughout the trailer, with a number of mysterious events causing those in the town of Crockett Island to question certain realities. There appears to be a steady build-up of tension, an unseen threat that feels almost insidious and dangerous, made all the more so because the horror is so mysterious. Heck, there are dead cats washing ashore which alone would be enough to get you a little squeamish.

With Midnight Mass Netflix is bringing in Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights) in the starring role as a former resident who is returning to the island under less than auspicious circumstances. He has visions that begin to take hold of his psyche and put him at odds with Father Paul, played by Hamish Linklater. The latter has also returned to the island, but his arrival is also timed with events that some in the town see as miracles, or maybe harbingers of something greater. There is definitely a mystery to solve here, but it is unclear which side everyone is on.

Netflix is right to be confident with their horror game when it comes to Midnight Mass. After all, Mike Flanagan saw significant critical success with The Haunting of Hill House. Sitting at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, the show hit with fans and critics alike. That story, the first of a series, was followed up by The Haunting of Bly Manor. In the American Horror Story vibe, many of the same actors and actresses were back for the second story though in different roles.

Midnight Mass is set to dial up the horror for Netflix when it releases all seven episodes on September 24th. Until then, it is very much worth it to catch up with Flanagans other two horror series to get a sense of style and what we could be in for with this newest story.