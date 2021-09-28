Netflix Reveals Its Biggest Show Ever And It’s Not What You Expect

By Faith McKay | 27 seconds ago

What is the biggest show on Netflix? A lot of assumptions are made based on personal favorites and what an individual is most exposed to. Stranger Things is everywhere, so it’s easy to assume that may be the biggest hit of all for the streaming service. Another major hit is Henry Cavill’s The Witcher. That series has multiple spinoff projects. The fandom is dedicated. It’s hard to exist online without knowing the phrase, “Toss a coin to your Witcher,” even if you’ve never seen the series. Outside of these factors, it’s been hard to know for sure what series are the biggest hits for Netflix since the company is so protective of their data. In an unusual move for the streaming service, they recently revealed the television series and movies that have been the most-watched and a second list for the projects with the most engagement. The same series topped both lists and it was a surprise for many.

The biggest show on Netflix, based on most-watched and most-engagement, was season one of Bridgerton. According to the data shared by the streaming service, the show saw 82 million accounts check out the show during its first 28 days. The second-place spot saw Lupin Part 1 with 76 million accounts, and the third-place spot was taken up by The Witcher with the same number. The other list ranked the top ten most popular shows by the number of hours viewed during the first 28 days. Netflix’s biggest show was again Bridgerton with 625 million hours viewed. The second-place spot was taken by Money Heist: Part 4 with 619 million hours viewed followed by Stranger Things 3 with 582 million hours viewed.

The first list of most popular shows, as ranked by the number of Netflix accounts tuning in, is something Netflix more commonly shares. An account only needs to watch a few minutes of a series for it to make that list. Meanwhile, the number of hours viewed shows how engaged users are with the series. This tells Netflix that users are tuning in to check out Bridgerton and then sticking with it to watch the whole show. That’s the kind of information that can get a series the next season and something that really marks something as the biggest show for the streaming service.

Bridgerton was based on a Regency Era romance novel by Julia Quinn. Each novel in the series follows one member of the Bridgerton family finding love and getting married. Season one of the series focused on Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, and the duke Simon Basset, played by Regé-Jean Page. The actor has gained a lot of popularity from Netflix’s biggest show, so much that he is a top contender for the new James Bond role. Despite how the show has boosted his career, he won’t be returning for season two of the popular Netflix series.

The second season will focus on Anthony Bridgerton, a character whose flaws were flaunted in the show’s first season. Recently, Netflix revealed a scene from season two of their biggest show, introducing his new love interest. The scene shows her calling out Anthony Bridgerton on some of his biggest flaws, making her instantly likable and promising fun things for the next season. The scene can be seen below.