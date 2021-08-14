Nestflix Lets You Explore Fake Movies And Shows From Real Movies And Shows

By Apeksha Bagchi | 26 seconds ago

Woody’s Roundup, Operazione Dyn-o-mite, Queens Boulevard, The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening, etc- the names of these films sound very familiar, don’t they? But no matter how hard you try, you’ll not find a Wikipedia or IMDb page dedicated to them…well, because they are all fictional titles set within real films and shows. Like Woody’s Roundup was seen in Toy Story 3, The Crows Have Eyes III is a film starring the fictional character of Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek, and so on. But while these films don’t really exist, wasn’t it still an exciting trip down memory lane to read these names? If you too are a fellow pop culture zealot, then the recently launched “fake” Netflix, i.e., Nestflix, is made just for you.

Apart from the above-mentioned titles, the platform contains everything from Threat Level Midnight from The Office, Sick Sad World from the animated tv series Darla, Mac and C.H.E.E.S.E. from Friends, Satan’s Alley from Tropic Thunder, to Serial Ape-ist 1 and 2 from The Big Bang Theory. The library of Nestflix contains more than 400 fictional movies and fake shows along with their original descriptions. Serial Ape-ist 2: Monkey See, Monkey Kill’s description says: “He was trying to save her life. He mixed her DNA with that of a killer gorilla. Now it’s the girl who goes bananas.” To fans of The Big Bang Theory- yes, this makes us all nostalgic as well for the good old days of Penny’s hilarious struggles to become an actress.

But such descriptions, details about the fictional cast, and a few stills of these fake movies and shows are all Nestflix can offer. Even though some footage of these titles is available in the actual films and series they exist in, Nestflix has been unable to provide them on its platform, because then it would be committing copyright infringement. But there is no denying that the platform is indeed a cool tribute to the whole wide world of fake titles we wish were real.

Matching Netflix in terms of design, presentation, and of course its name, Nestflix is launched by Yesterday, web designer Lynn Fisher who is known for her incredible websites like Dress David Rose, Airport Codes, The Food Place Cafe, etc. In a chat with Slash Film, she shared that the idea of Nestflix took form while she was searching for a common link shared by different movies and shows. While her search ended with fake movies/series in real films and shows, she discovered that the articles online detailing the same were woefully inadequate. She has been toying with the idea of creating Nestflix for quite some time now but only started giving it her full attention two months ago when sat down to create “a fun thing you can get lost in.”

While the list of titles is nowhere near complete, there are still 421 selections to browse through and in case, you remember a fake movie/show that is not on Nestflix, the option to contribute your suggestions is always there. It’s time to let your inner movie and tv show buff take the helm!