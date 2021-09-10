Moonfall: All About Halle Berry’s Disaster Movie

By Rick Gonzales | 14 seconds ago

Halle Berry is headed back to the big screen after a two-year hiatus and her return will be epic. Epic in scale, epic in scope, and epic in-depth. Well, we aren’t too sure about that third one, but scale and scope are on lockdown.

Moonfall is Halle Berry’s next feature and along with the Catwoman star, a solid ensemble cast looks to provide Berry with all the help she needs in stopping the moon from falling.

IN MOONFALL, THE MOON FALLS

With Moonfall, we get one of the bigger disaster films of all time. In it, a mysterious force knocks Earth’s moon from its orbit, sending it racing on a collision course with life as we know it. Having only weeks before impact and our planet’s annihilation, Jo Fowler (Berry), a NASA executive and former astronaut believes she has the answer to save mankind and our planet. Her problem – no one believes her.

Fowler is able to convince two men, one an astronaut from her past and one who loves a good Moonfall worthy conspiracy, that what she has discovered may be true. Together, the three of them will head out into space on a last-ditch mission, leaving everything they know and love behind, trying to do the impossible.

They may also find out that the Moon may not be the satellite object we thought it was.

THE STARS OF MOONFALL ALIGN

Let’s start with Halle Berry. For all intents and purposes, we could end with Halle Berry as well since she is the major draw to this Moonfall (well, her and mass destruction). For the past few years, Berry has been rewarding her 7 million Instagram followers with pictures of herself in various stages of undress.

It will be three years since we’ve seen Halle Berry on the big screen, as her last film, the well-received Bruised, was a Netflix release. The last time we were graced by Berry in a theatrical release was in 2019 for her role as Sofia in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Before that was the 2017 release of Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Joining Halle Berry in Moonfall is Patrick Wilson as Brian Harper, the astronaut from Fowler’s past, and John Bradley as the conspiracy theorist KC Houseman.

Also included in this well-rounded ensemble cast are Michael Peña, Donald Sutherland, Charlie Plummer, Wenwen Yu, and Eme Ikwuakor.

It should be noted that before Bradley boarded the film, Josh Gad was set to play Houseman, but scheduling conflicts arose for Gad, so he had to step away.

Also having to be replaced in Moonfall was Stanley Tucci. Tucci had to eventually give up the part to Peña as the government imposed COVID travel restrictions banned flights from the UK into Canada where filming took place.

THE MASTER OF DISASTER

What is it with disaster films that draw in an audience? There is something wildly appealing in watching our planet get destroyed by aliens, nature, or whatever else that can take us out. Who better than director Roland Emmerich to give us what we crave?

Emmerich has been the bearer of bad news on a number of Earth-destroying pictures like Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, 2012, and the sequel Independence Day: Resurgence. He has also done massive damage with films like Stargate, Godzilla, White House Down, and Midway. Moonfall is right up his alley.

Producers are betting $140 million that the combination of Berry and Wilson, along with Emmerich’s deft hand at destruction, can pull it off.

A DATE WITH DESTRUCTION

For those of us excited to see just how much damage a falling moon can cause, the wait will take us into the new year. Lionsgate has set Moonfall’s premiere for February 4, 2022, and fingers are crossed that the date will remain. Recently, a number of movies have again changed their release dates well into next year as COVID issues are beginning to rise once again.

One thing we know for sure, just by taking a peek at the Moonfall teaser trailer – the film is going to be big, it is going to be loud, it is going to be intense, and there is going to be destruction on levels that only Roland Emmerich can provide.

You can see the Moonfall teaser trailer below.