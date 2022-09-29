Mila Kunis Has A Major Problem With The That 70s Show Reboot

Mila Kunis hates that Jackie ended up with Kelso in the That 70s Show reboot.

By James Brizuela |

Mila Kunis got her start as Jackie Burkhart in That 70s Show, which catapulted her into fame, much like many of the actors from that series. Now that the new That 90s Show spinoff/sequel/reboot series is happening, Kunis recently revealed that she has a huge problem with the reboot, that problem is that Jackie ended up with Kelso after all, and they have a kid together.

According to Mila Kunis, “I called BS. I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez.’ I think that I ended up with Wilmer’s [Valderrama] character. And I was like, ‘Why are you and I together?’ And also, he was married when ’70s ended to Shannon Elizabeth’s character, I think.”

Mila Kunis also commented on the fact that Kelso was married to Shannon Elizabeth’s character, Brooke, when That 70s Show ended, which also brings up many questions that are likely not to be answered in the new reboot series. Quite honestly, we agree that it would have been a better plot point for Jackie to end up with Fez, and it would have been far funnier to see Fez make fun of Kelso for basically stealing away the love of his life. Still, Kunis did think that it is “cute” that her real-life husband is also her husband on the show now.

That 90s Show is bringing back one of the best sitcoms ever made, albeit with a much different cast of kids time around. Most of the original cast from That 70s Show have signed on for the reboot, which includes Mila Kunis (Jackie), Topher Grace (Eric), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna), and a rumored Tommy Chong (Leo). They join Kurtwood Smith (Red) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty), and a brand-new cast of kids that are going to act as the new gang in the basement.

That 70s Show aired in 1998 and ran all the way to 2006. It has now been 16 years since we have seen this cast get back together, and we cannot wait to see what happens with the gang now being older and sharing kids that are also getting into trouble. In fact, Eric and Donna’s daughter is said to form a relationship with Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Kelso’s son in the series.

That 90s Show currently does not have a release date, but the series is going to be released on Netflix. We do know the production for the series has been ongoing for some time, so we could potentially see it air sometime in late 2022, though early 2023 is likely a safer bet. Mila Kunis might be upset with the development of her character’s story, but she also stated that the series is quite special, and we cannot wait to see it.

That 90s Show follows Donna and Eric’s daughter as they stay the summer with their grandparents, Red and Kitty. The show is meant to bring back the feelings of the original, as a group of kids band together in Point Place, Wisconsin, to get into all kinds of trouble with one another. We can’t wait to see the series and the return of Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart.