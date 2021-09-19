Michael Keaton’s Best Character Is Now A Build-A-Bear

By Tristan Zelden | 16 seconds ago

Not every actor is like Michael Keaton (The Trial of the Chicago 7), where he has so many iconic roles that are cherished by fans. From his stint as Batman to flipping to Marvel as Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Now, one of his most beloved characters, Beetlejuice, from the movie of the same name, is getting a Build-A-Bear plush.

The Beetlejuice collectible based on the classic Michael Keaton movie is an online exclusive. While coming in around the perfect time as Halloween is right around the corner, it does cost a good amount of change as it is selling for $52.

The bear has a good blend of the iconic features of the character that Michael Keaton embodied, but having the cutesy style that Build-A-Bear has made its name on. It features wild green hair and the memorable black and white suit. On the bottom of its feet, it shows a grim portrait of the character, and on the other foot is the logo for the Tim Burton (Edward Scissorhands) classic film. Inside will be a voice box, and when prompted, it will switch between six different phrases to say from the horror-comedy.

Having a tie-in for the creepy family-friendly film is not the first. Outside of recreating Michael Keaton in bear form, the company holds tie-ins to franchises like DC, Marvel, Harry Potter, and Lord of the Rings. On the more specific tie-ins, it has featured Cruella, Aladdin, and Moana.

To this day, Beetlejuice stands as a beloved classic and a great entry point into horror for younger audiences. It was directed by Tim Burton while penned by Michael McDowell (The Nightmare Before Christmas), Larry Wilson (The Addams Family), and Warren Skaaren (Top Gun). It starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Geena Davis (The Exorcist), Winona Ryder (Stranger Things), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), and Jeffrey Jones (Deadwood).

Although a spin-off cartoon was created, it did not survive too long. During its run between 1989 to 1991, it did not star Michael Keaton as the titular character. Instead, he was voiced by Stephen Ouimette (King Lear).

Regardless of the sequel that has been in limbo for years and the cartoon not being as well-received as the movie, Michael Keaton and Tim Burton were a killer duo around this time. Bouncing off the 1988 release of Beetlejuice, the two rejoined forces to come out with Batman that also starred Jack Nicholson (The Shining), Billy Dee Williams (Star Wars), and Kim Basinger (The Nice Guys). The 1992 sequel, Batman Returns, also gathered an impressive cast with Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia), Michelle Pfeiffer (Ant-Man and the Wasp), and Christopher Walken (The Jungle Book).

Decades later, Michael Keaton is bigger than ever. He currently will star in the Hulu series Dopesick with Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven), Will Poulter (Midsommar), Rosario Dawson (Zombieland: Double Tap), John Hoogenakker (Jack Ryan), and Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart). Next year, he will star alongside Jared Leto (Suicide Squad) in Morbius, and he will reprise his role as Batman in The Flash.