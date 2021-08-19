Matthew McConaughey Landed A Movie Role In The Craziest Way

By Kristi Eckert | 27 seconds ago

Matthew McConaughey is truly a jack of all trades. Not only is he an academy award-winning actor, but he recently authored his own memoir entitled Greenlights that was featured on Oprah’s Book Club, and even teaches acting at the University of Texas, where he graduated from. Over the years, he has come a long way from simply starring as the heartthrob in romantic comedies like The Wedding Planner and How to Lost a Guy in 10 Days and has proven himself to be an exceptionally talented and versatile actor. Movie Web recently shared that the actor has been particularly candid on his YouTube channel and just reflected on the crazy way he landed a role in 1997’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation.

You can check out the full video on Matthew McConaughey’s YouTube channel below.

In the video, Matthew McConaughey revealed that he only ended up auditioning for the film on a whim. He shared that he was just about ready to head out west to Hollywood. However, he heard that the role was going to be just a quick one-day stint, so he decided that he would do it before he left. When he got to the production office, he was asked by the film’s director Kim Henkel to audition for Vilmer, the movie’s murderous villain. Dread Central pointed out that he landed the role when he impressively made the secretary who agreed to do the scene with him cry out of utter fear. Ironically, however, the movie, which also featured another now-famous actor, Renee Zellweger, didn’t see the light of day until three years after it finished filming, and by that time, a very different type of movie had already catapulted his career forward, Dazed and Confused.

While Matthew McConaughey hasn’t done much in the way of acting as of late. The exception being voicework for the movie Sing 2, which comes out at the end of this year He does, however, have his hands full juggling other projects outside of acting, including possibly running for Governor of Texas. Actors turning into politicians is not all that uncommon. Arnold Schwarzenegger served a term as the Governor of California, and the late Ronald Reagan was the president of the United States from 1981 to 1989. If Matthew McConaughey follows through with his rumored intentions, he would be running in the 2022 election against current governor Greg Abbot.

Those less interested in Matthew McConaughey’s political endeavors and instead who are more interested in his acting abilities can currently head over to Netflix to watch the film adaptation of a book by the same name, The Lincoln Lawyer. McConaughey stars as Mickey Haller in the legal thriller as he confirms his initial suspicions and uncovers the twisted and dark history of his murderous client, Jesus Martinez (Michael Peña).

Whether or not the accomplished star will serve as the next governor of Texas remains to be seen. However, for now, fans can continue to watch and listen to Matthew McConaughey on his YouTube channel as he talks candidly about the most interesting parts of his life and career.